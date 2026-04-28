The 10 Best World Cup Songs of All Time

The World Cup will bring people from all over the world to Texas in 2026.

The world’s biggest soccer party kicks off on June 11, which means we are in store for a brand new official song. FIFA has been producing officially licensed songs since 1990, usually contracting a global star to make the anthem.

This year, the World Cup has spiced things up by announcing a 16-track album, with a song from each host city — a “Sonic ID.” Dallas’ Sonic ID will be produced by local four-time Grammy-winning artist Tre Nagella. The official anthem for the Cup, “Lighter” by Jelly Roll and Carín León, was released last month. We’ll let you form your own conclusions, but it’s no “Waka Waka,” the chart-topping official anthem for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. To their credit, “Lighter” ranked 55 on the Czech Republic Airplay, the radio ranking roster for the small Central European nation. Coincidentally, Czechia is scheduled to play in Dallas during the Cup. The song also broke the top 10 in El Salvador.

All is not lost, though, listening to this series’ releases so far has us reflecting on the hits that have come from the soccer entity. The World Cup has a long, proud tradition of frankly badass anthems. To help get you pumped as the tournament gears up, here are the ten best songs from over the years. 10. “La Coers des Grands (Do You Mind if I Play)” by Youssou N’Dour and Axel Red (France, 1992) This 90s banger is emblematic of the era, and it goes great with an afternoon cigarette.

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9. “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Aisha, Davido and Trinidad Cardona (Qatar 2022) It’s impossible to hear this song without instantly smiling.

8. “Arhbo (Arabic Version)” by Nasser Al-Kubaisi, Ayed and Haneen Hussein (Qatar 2022) The World Cup in Qatar had more music than any World Cup before, and this particular song (Arabic Version) stands out above the rest.

7. “Dar um Jeito (We Will Find a Way)” by Carlos Santana featuring Wyclef Jean, Avicii, and Alexandre Pires (Brazil 2014) This song spurred office debate. Some Observer staff believe it doesn’t belong on the list at all, others believe it’s far too low ranking for a Santana song. But we’re comfortably locking it in at seventh.

6. “Zeit dass sich was dreht (Celebrate The Day)” by Herbert Grönemeyer featuring Amadou & Mariam (Germany 2006) The Germans have a particular feel for techno and house music, and apparently World Cup music too.

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5. “Boom” by Anastacia (South Korea, Japan 2002) Even if you don’t like this song, the video is a must-watch. Chunky highlights and a female bass in leather pants? Sign us up.

4. “Let’s Get Together Now” by Voices of KOREA/JAPAN (South Korea, Japan 2002) Another divisive selection in the office, but this song, one of the longest of all World Cup history, is a Symphonic journey and one worth taking.

3. “We Are One (Ole Ola)” by Pitbull featuring Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte (Brazil 2014) There’s no way Mr. Worldwide wasn’t landing in the Top Three. If the first two weren’t iconic songs that transcended cultural relevance, this would have taken gold.

2. “La Copa de la Vida (The Cup of Life)” by Ricky Martin (France 1998) To be honest, we didn’t even know this was a World Cup song before today. This is Ricky Martin at his best, though we’re not sure he even has a worst.