The Must-Read Dallas Observer Stories You Can't Miss

click to enlarge Tuetano comes with two servings of bone marrow topped with chimichurri, with diced ribeye and homemade tortillas. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Welcome to this week’sSunday review. Here you'll find a selection of stories from last week that we want to make sure didn't fall off your radar. Plenty of readers found their way to the stories below, so we're making sure you don't miss out. There was a lot to take in, after all. Take a look below so you can move into the new week feeling fully up-to-date.Our latest cover story takes a heartbreaking, yet empowering, look at how some Texas LGBTQ+ families have made the tough choice to leave their Lone Star home for places that not only welcome them, but make them feel safer. Also this week, we reported on a move in the state legislature that will likely create an even less welcoming environment for some.Rental rates and home prices continue to surge throughout North Texas. Among the creative solutions presented to help this problem in recent years is a newer one that involves "micro-apartments." There was also a new development in the case of a Sherman teen being stripped of the lead role in a school play for being trans.To outsiders, Dallas may not seem like the cornucopia of flavors that we certainly know it is. Perhaps manyof you know about the myriad ways in which Dallas is a world-class food city from reading about it here. We hope so, at least. Take a look at what is going on with one of the more exciting, new places in the Bishop Arts District and beyond.Big name shows are aplenty in Dallas. That means there are tons of chances for a transcendent experience, or, unfortunately, plenty of opportunities to be let down by your favorite touring musician.