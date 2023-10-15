 Can't Miss Dallas News: Doja Cat, Texas Legislature, New Restaurants | Dallas Observer
The Must-Read Dallas Observer Stories You Can't Miss

There's never a dull moment in Dallas, nor anywhere else when people from the Dallas area are involved. Check out these stories from last week to see what we mean.
November 19, 2023
Some LGBTQ+ families are considering a move out of Texas for their own safety.
Some LGBTQ+ families are considering a move out of Texas for their own safety. Illustration by Kiki Kita
Welcome to this week’s Observer Sunday review. Here you'll find a selection of stories from last week that we want to make sure didn't fall off your radar. Plenty of readers found their way to the stories below, so we're making sure you don't miss out. There was a lot to take in, after all. Take a look below so you can move into the new week feeling fully up-to-date.

LGBTQ+ Families Flee Texas for Safer, Bluer Pastures

Our latest cover story takes a heartbreaking, yet empowering, look at how some Texas LGBTQ+ families have made the tough choice to leave their Lone Star home for places that not only welcome them, but make them feel safer. Also this week, we reported on a move in the state legislature that will likely create an even less welcoming environment for some.

Are 'Micro-Apartments' the Solution to Dallas' High Rents? A New Complex Hopes So.

Rental rates and home prices continue to surge throughout North Texas. Among the creative solutions presented to help this problem in recent years is a newer one that involves "micro-apartments." There was also a new development in the case of a Sherman teen being stripped of the lead role in a school play for being trans.
click to enlarge
Tuetano comes with two servings of bone marrow topped with chimichurri, with diced ribeye and homemade tortillas.
Lauren Drewes Daniels

Ayahuasca Might Be Dallas' Most Underrated Restaurant

To outsiders, Dallas may not seem like the cornucopia of flavors that we certainly know it is. Perhaps manyof you know about the myriad ways in which Dallas is a world-class food city from reading about it here. We hope so, at least. Take a look at what is going on with one of the more exciting, new places in the Bishop Arts District and beyond.

Doja Cat's Dallas Concert Was Daring, Devilish and 'Dark-Sided'

Big name shows are aplenty in Dallas. That means there are tons of chances for a transcendent experience, or, unfortunately, plenty of opportunities to be let down by your favorite touring musician.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

