Dallas County Is About To Lose $17 Million In Unspent Federal Rent Relief Funds

In about a week, Dallas County residents will lose access to about $17 million in rent relief money, according to the housing advocacy group Texas Housers.
According to the agreement between the county and the federal government, rent relief funds sent to the county will expire next Friday, March 31. The U.S. Treasury Department will then take the money back and redistribute it as it sees fit. The same deadline exists for other local governments receiving rent relief funding.
Dallas County also has the option to reallocate the funds to the Texas Rent Relief fund, a pot of rental assistance cash available to qualifying applicants across the state during the pandemic.
The federal dollars distributed to the county by the federal government to assist low-income and working renters hit hard by the pandemic have been available to renters for several months. The county’s rent relief money is separate from the federal COVID relief funds sent to the city of Dallas.
The county’s money, however, is only available to applicants who live outside of Dallas' city limits but within the county. (For example, if a renter lives in Farmers Branch, they can apply to the Dallas County rent relief fund, but not Dallas'.)
Experts say that the city has made a concerted effort to spread the word about their available rent relief cash to people who might need it.
By partnering nonprofit organizations with the on-the-ground infrastructure needed to spread the message and the skills to guide renters through the application process, the city was able to distribute funds efficiently, said Mark Melton, founder and lead attorney at the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center.
The county, however, didn't build systems for informing qualifying renters about its rent relief fund, Melton explained. Without public announcements and guidance, many renters who might have benefited from the program ended up facing eviction because they didn't know about the assistance.
“At some point, there were something like 40 nonprofits processing rent applications,” Melton said. “The benefit of that was to have the fingers of all these nonprofits throughout the community that were telling people, saying, ‘Here’s how you apply; do it through us.'
"The county did not do that. So most people had no idea this county money was even there."
Dallas County housing authorities didn't respond to request for comment.
Many other Texas counties are about to lose their federal rent relief dollars as well: at least seven other counties statewide will have to pass the money back to the Treasury at the end of the month. Dallas County’s potential $17 million loss is second only to Hidalgo County, which stands to forfeit up to $23 million in rent assistance at the end of the month, according to Texas Housers’ analysis.