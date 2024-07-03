 Dallas Readers React to Supreme Court Criminalizing Sleeping In Public | Dallas Observer
Readers Respond: Sleeping Outside Is Illegal in Dallas

The Supreme Court recently ruled on a policy that has been in place in Dallas for years. Some of you have thoughts.
July 3, 2024
A homeless veteran in Dallas stands near his tent at an encampment in 2021. Jacob Vaughn
Earlier this week, we published a story about the recent Supreme Court ruling that allows municipalities to criminalize sleeping in public.

The ruling was split along party lines, with the conservative majority opinion stating that an ordinance enacted in an Oregon town that makes sleeping in public a fineable offense is, in fact, constitutional. You might be thinking this all sounds familiar, right? That’s because the city of Dallas has already been doing that for decades now.

Regardless, City Council Member Chad West told us that he was “appalled” at the Supreme Court’s decision.

“In a time when our nation should be banding together to address the lack of housing, we’re instead penalizing and incarcerating individuals who don’t have safety nets in place when they lose their homes,” West said.

Observer readers and social media followers can tend to be a passionate bunch, so it’s no surprise that many of them quickly chimed in with some hot opinions on this very touchy topic.

From Brandi on Instagram:
When will @Instagram get the fucking dislike button!? I’m not “liking” this story.

From Kyle on Facebook:
Is this socialism with extra steps? Now taxpayers money will directly house and feed them when they're arrested and shipped to private prisons. Woo?

From Jack P. on X:
A police officer would have to respond to enforce that law, and the district attorney would have to prosecute it. Neither of those are going to happen in Dallas in the near future.

From Sam on Instagram:
From Jack on Instagram:
Obviously Dallas will build sufficient shelter then. Right?

But wait! The Observer’s social media channels don't show comments from only those who may consider themselves to be more liberal-leaning. Turns out, there are quite a few folks who check us out on their own timelines who are more than OK with the Supreme Court’s stance.

From Jennie on Instagram:
We all don’t want to live like Californians do. Sorry, guys. You may not like the decision but we are awaiting your resolution to said problem. ……I’m waiting……

From James on Twitter:
scotus: public order laws are applicable to the homeless

media: scotus hates poor people

From Angie on Instagram:
I think this is a GOOD thing for our city... I'm tired of driving around and seeing all the trash everywhere!! It's ridiculous that you can just set up camp wherever you feel like!! .....I *will* say that this should also prompt the city to do something to assist these folks.. not giving them 4-star accommodations, but just some help... there's got to be a solution in there somewhere... we, as a society, should be smart enough to find it.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
