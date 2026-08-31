Here are some of the books Dan Patrick wants removed from schools – or else

Maya Angelou's memoir "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" has been frequently banned in school libraries across the United States for explicit language and depictions of sexual assault and child abuse.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently threatened school districts with penalties and retaliatory legislation if they do not remove inappropriate, graphic books from their libraries.

Patrick said he would pass legislation to knock schools down an entire letter grade if they do not remove flagged books from classrooms and libraries. The state’s annual performance ratings, like letter grades A through F, are what the state can use to seize control of low-performing school districts, as it did this year in Fort Worth.

“It’s the law and we expect you to follow the law,” Patrick said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol on Aug. 19. “So we’re coming for the books. We ask that you do it on your own and remove these books.”

The list from Recover America, an organization intended to engage ministers and pastors in politics, spans 2,193 titles the organization deems inappropriate. The list scores books from one to five, with five being “the most sexually explicit and pervasively vulgar.”

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Texas began its book-banning reputation in October of 2021, when Rep. Matt Krause, a Fort Worth Republican, sent a list of over 800 books and wrote letters to school districts asking them to identify whether they had any books on the list in their libraries.

This move sparked parents into action, who challenged school districts to remove books they deemed inappropriate or pornographic. Texas led the nation in the number of books banned from public schools in the 2021-2022 academic year. Above Florida and Pennsylvania that year, Texas removed 801 books across 22 school districts, banning 174 titles at least twice between July 2021 and June 2022.

In 2023, state lawmakers passed House Bill 900, also known as the Restricting Explicit and Adult Designated Educational Resources (READER) Act, which aimed to regulate books included or sold in public school libraries. The bill, which was quickly challenged in court, required book vendors to rate the relevance of sexual references or explicitness and parents to give consent for students to have access to “sexually relevant” books.

During the 2025 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 13, which shifted book-removal authority further to parents and school boards and away from librarians.

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The law centers around “parents’ rights,” which Gov. Greg Abbott has campaigned on and used to pass legislation on private school vouchers. SB13 requires parents to have access to their child’s school district’s online catalog and library and to be alerted when their child checks out books through a learning management system or portal.

The READER Act was permanently blocked in October 2025 when a federal judge in Waco ruled it unconstitutional, but SB13 remains in effect.

Patrick, who is up for reelection in November, said the insisted removals were not book bans.

“There are no books banned in America,” he said. “You can buy any book you want to buy if you want it. But we do not take taxpayer money and buy these books for our schools.”

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Patrick also said that over 90% of parents and grandparents would not want their kids to see the books on the Recover America list. According to the American Library Association, only 3% of book complaints and challenges in 2025 came from individual parents, whereas 92% came from pressure groups and government officials.

As no surprise, the new list includes already-criticized books like “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess, “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, most Stephan King novels, and practically anything with LGBTQ+, race or gender in the title. The Houston Chronicle reported on how “Night,” the highly regarded, historically significant 1956 Elie Wiesel Holocaust memoir, is included on the Patrick-approved list of “filthy” books.

Let’s take a look at some of the other books Patrick says include “sexually explicit, pornographic and pervasively vulgar material.”

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“And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid”

“And Then I Turned Into a Mermaid” by Laura Kirkpatrick is part of a coming-of-age series for readers aged 9 and up. The main character, Molly Seabrook, is 13 when she finds out she and the rest of her family are all part mermaid. The book navigates themes of embarrassment, social awkwardness and family. The book landed on the vulgar book list with a score of 2 out of 5.

“Joey Pigza Swallowed the Key”

Written by Jack Gantos, “Joey Pigza Swallowed the Key” is about a young boy with ADHD who struggles in the classroom, at home and with his behavior. Joey’s teachers threaten to send him to a special education center because of his erratic behavior. The book is recommended by the publisher for ages 10-14.

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“Nate the Great and the Sticky Case”

With a target audience of ages 7 to 9, “Nate the Great and the Sticky Case” by Marjorie Weinman Sharmat is the fifth entry in a child-detective chapter book series. The story follows Nate and his dog as they solve the case of a missing dinosaur stamp. Perhaps the stegosaurus on the stamp is too scary, because the book was included on the list and rated a 2 by Recover America.

“Plum: How the Sugar Plum Fairy Got Her Wings”

“Plum,” written by “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes and composer Scott Icenogle, is an illustrated picture book inspired by “The Nutcracker” about how the Sugar Plum Fairy got her wings. The story starts with Plum living at an orphanage with a snowstorm threatening the delivery of presents on Christmas Eve. She eats a magical cake and is transported to the Land of Sweets, where a sourness is spreading across the land and threatening Christmas there too. Plum tries to help save Christmas and ends up finding a family in the process. Recover America rated the book a 1 out of 5.