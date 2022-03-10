10 Best Foodie Finds This Weekend: St. Paddy's Parties Make It Easy Being Green

click to enlarge Green beer not your thing? How about oysters and Champagne from Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room instead? Courtesy of Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room

It’s spring break season, and St. Patrick’s Day is coming soon, so Dallas is getting ready to kick ’em off right. We’ve got whiskey pop-ups, lots of St. Paddy’s parties and more. Here are 10 foodie finds for this week:Teeling Whiskey is bringing Dublin’s pub culture to Dallas with its lineup of award-winning whiskeys and cocktails. The intimate drinking experience will serve small bites, exclusive whiskey tasting and a first taste of Wonders of Wood Single Pot Chinkapin Oak Whiskey.Oak Highlands Brewery is kicking off their Saint Patrick’s Day Celebration with an Irish-themed four-course beer dinner. The Irishman in North Dallas is coming out to prepare a special Irish menu. Space is limited, and tickets are $50 per person.Dallas Hemp Co. is kicking off St. Patrick’s Day with a live performance by King Loyalty, food and the must-have infused green drink. Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day like wearing, eating, drinking and smoking green.Elixxir Hospitality’s Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room is reopening for their second season. Executive chef Nick Hurry has created a menu offering oysters with grapefruit and lavender mignonette, cocktail shrimp, a charcuterie plate and other light bites along with a wide selection of Champagnes.Why limit yourself to one bar this St. Patrick’s Day? The Luck of the Irish St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bar Crawl hits Playground, Blackfriar Pub, Clutch CutiePies Pizza, Ill Minster Pub, Kung Fu Saloon and Longshots for a true Dallas pub experience. Be sure to wear green as you make your way through Dallas’ top-rated drink specials.Mudhook Bar and Kitchen is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with — you guessed it — beer, beer, and more beer. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with eight breweries on hand, food trucks and two bands. A ticket gets you six craft beer samples, a commemorative cup and a wristband.Siren Rock Brewing Co. is kicking St. Patrick’s into gear with delicious beers, music from DJ Justin, Jared Malone and Cruz and Council. With Irish and Celtic bagpipe music, this St. Patrick’s party isn’t one you’ll forget (hopefully).Pegasus City Brewery’s downtown location is hosting a taproom release of two beers: Reddy Peggy and Dry Irish Stout. No matter the beer, guests will be drinking in an exclusive new green glass and eating with Rev’s Grilled Cheese, REMY’s and Wetzel’s Pretzel truck. Costumes and accessories are highly encouraged, and there will be a photo booth.Kickstart Spring Break with an artisan market with over 30 local vendors of all crafts, a plant sale, beer, and more at Wild Acre Brewery. Plant vendors will be selling common, rare houseplants, succulents and cacti. Locally made ceramic and pottery vendors, food, and Wild Acre beers will kick off your Spring Break right.Oak St. Drafthouse is celebrating 10 years with Feta’s and Spicy Tails food trucks, Pan Ector’s printed shirts and entertainment by Two Tons of Steel, Raised Right Men, Levi Cobb and more. One of Downtown Denton’s oldest houses will be bringing an extra hour of party for Daylight Savings, special tappings and anniversary T-shirts.