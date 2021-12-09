10 Best Foodie Finds for this Weekend, Dec. 9 - 12

Eataly Wine Festa
8687 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 2172
Thursday, Dec. 9, 5 to 9 p.m.
This Thursday Eataly is hosting a "festa" with dozens of holiday wines, more than six chef-crafted tasting stations of Italian holiday favorites. They'll also have dozens of panettone and a prosecco toast at the end of the night. You'll need ticket so check their Facebook event page.
Cookie Decorating at Peticolas Brewing Co.
1301 Pace St.
Friday, Dec. 10, 6 to 8 p.m.
This brewery in the Design District is rolling out the red sprinkles and cookie cutters this Friday evening for Cookies with Chrysta, a 21+ class that is beginner-friendly. Decorate Christmas cookies like a real true Martha Stewart while sipping local craft beers. It honestly sounds dreamy.
Holiday Family Fun Day at Pegasus City Brewery
1508 Commerce St. (Downtown)
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m.
Grab a family (any family) and head to downtown for some holiday merriment at Pegasus’ historic taproom in downtown. The Dallas Public Library will be there for Storybook Christmas from 2 to 4 p.m. (Yes, you'll be being a good parent if you take your kids to the brewery this weekend.) The Happy Campers band hits the stage is 6 p.m. They’ll have lots of activities like letter writing to Santa and crafts. Reading, writing and beer.
Tamale Day at the Dallas Farmers Market
920 S. Harwood St.
Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You get a tamale! And you get a tamale! Everyone gets tamales (or can buy them at least) at the Dallas Farmers Market this Saturday where they're hosting an official Tamale Day. Their Holiday Market is also a great place to pick up some gifts from local vendors. Rumor has it Santa will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No screaming "I know that guy!" when he arrives though.
ThidJai Pop-up at Sandwich Hag
1902 Botham Jean Blvd.
Saturday, Dec. 11, 6-9 p.m.
We spoke with Sara Hangtagool of Thid Jai recently about her culinary journey. She's been popping up at Northeast Dallas bakeries for months, but this weekend she’ll be serving beef boat noodles and Thai fried bananas with pandan tea at Sandwich Hag’s cozy patio in The Cedars. Sandwich Hag will also have a Toscana Red 2016 and a Bervini Prosecco sparkling wine to go with.
Dallas Arboretum Boho Market
8525 Garland Road
Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
'Tis the season to support your local artisans. The Dallas Arboretum will have more than two dozen vendors out this Saturday including Papi's Kitchen, Cinnaholic, local coffee roasters, Saucy LickinGood (locally made chamoy sauces) and DarkArts Chocolates.
Justin Old-Town Christmas
Historic Downtown Justin
Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you need to get out of town, Justin says red rover red rover, come on over. They're having a holiday festival that starts with a fun run at 9 a.m. Then their holiday market gets started at 9:30 a.m. Food trucks, a craft tent and a competitive gingerbread house competition will go on throughout the day. Check the calendar for a full slate of events. Live reindeer will be on location from 3 to 6 p.m. and the parade starts at 5 p.m.
Lochland’s Honky Tonk Holiday Brunch
8518 Plano Road
Saturday, Dec. 11, 1 p.m.
Local singer songwriter Mike Randall, who recently released a new album, Bakersfield, TX, will take center stage at Lochland’s Honky Tonk Holiday Brunch this Sunday. They’ll open at 10 a.m. with a full al la carte brunch menu with Irish-inspired house specialities like hash and eggs, smoked salmon pancakes and the hangover sandwich, in addition to standards like fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.
Deep Ellum Distillery, Lead Belly Beer and Bourbon Release
2880 Clover St.
Sunday, Dec. 12, 12 p.m.
Don’t call it a comeback! More on that later, but for now you should know that Deep Ellum Distillery, founded by John Reardon, who was one of the original founders of Deep Ellum Brewing Co., has set up a new shop and is releasing a small-batch Lead Belly Straight Bourbon and two beers, Lead Belly Blonde and In the Pines IPA. Lead Belly is a partnership with the family of Huddie ‘Lead Belly’ Leadbetter.
Parry Avenue Barbecue Co. will be there for sustenance. Bring your growlers to take home beer (no cans yet), or be one of the first to buy a bottle of their 3-year-old Lead Belly Bourbon. Doors open at 12 on 12/12.
Cedar Springs Tap House, Tapped Out Drag Brunch
4123 Cedar Springs Road
Sunday, Dec. 12, 12 to 4 p.m.
Wear your best Saturday-night pink for this Sunday Funday drag brunch hosted by Jenni P. From their event page, “We're bringing back the lip-smacking, drink guzzling shenanigans every other Sunday to Cedar Springs.” Sounds amazing. There are two shows; one at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and that doesn't include food or drinks.