Deep-Fried Ranch and Lobster Pops: 2018's Big Tex Choice Award Semifinalists

This morning, the State Fair of Texas announced the semifinalists for this year's Big Tex Choice Awards, a competition pitting vendors against each other to see who has the craziest (and tastiest) new dish for this year's fair, kicking off Sept. 28 at Fair Park. We hope you're ready to get deep-fried.

There were 49 entries this year, and 31 semi-finalists were named in two categories: sweet and savory. We don't have photos or details about each dish just yet — we have so many questions about the Roll Tide and the Texas Twang-kie — but we do have names:

Savory

Corn Dog Ale

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried Ranch

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-kie Sweet

Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried M&M's®

Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia's Beermosa

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide