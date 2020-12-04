2020 Gift Guide: Texas Wines and Spirits

From stocking stuffers to grand gestures, a thoughtfully chosen bottle of wine or spirits can be the ideal gift for friends, loved ones or even yourself. With ready-to-drink cocktails trending this year, you have more choices than ever, in a variety of price ranges.

The best part? You can get your gifts without leaving the house.

Here are ideas from 10 local shops, wineries and distilleries to help you bring smiles to lucky people on your holiday gift list while supporting local businesses.

BuzzBallz



Made in Carrollton, these premium, premixed cocktails come in colorful little balls that look a lot like Christmas ornaments. With their small size and low prices (less than $4 each) they’re perfect for stocking stuffers.

Use the store locator to find them nearby or order through Drizly.

For something even more creative, check out a just-in-time-for-Christmas collaboration with Drunken Cake Pops for a pack of six cake pops ($30) infused with BuzzBallz flavors.

Duckworth Vodka



Vodka lovers on your list might enjoy sipping the spirit made here in Dallas from South Texas sugarcane. For a fun kick, consider Duckworth’s grapefruit and mango vodka, and entertain a more classical palate with vanilla undertones of vodka rested in French oak wine barrels.

These vodkas are available in 750-milliliter bottles ($27.99) at Total Wine & More locations. Visit the Duckworth Vodka website for more stores.

EXPAND The Comfort and Joy Basket with prosecco from Foxtrot courtesy of Foxtrot Market

Foxtrot Market



Foxtrot offers themed wine bundles available for in-store purchase or local delivery. Whether you get a “Comfort and Joy” package, which includes a selection of sweet treats with a bottle of prosecco ($35) or a bottle of pinot noir ($50) or shower your loved one with “Room Service,” which includes a pinot, an assortment of mini-sized spirits, chocolates and gummies, there’s something for everyone.

Nonalcoholic gift baskets, such as a hangover recovery package ($75) or the “spritz and chill” basket ($75), can be shipped anywhere in Texas.

Firestone and Robertson Distilling

For the whiskey connoisseur, you’ll find some excellent options at Whiskey Ranch in Fort Worth by Firestone and Robertson Distilling.

For a robust, blended whiskey that’s good neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, go for the TX Blended Whiskey ($39.99).

For something uniquely Texan, TX Straight Bourbon ($49.99) is made exclusively out of Texas-grown ingredients. Corn, wheat and barley grown by a fourth-generation Texas farmer are fermented with the distillery’s proprietary yeast strain that comes from a Texas pecan.

Visit the Firestone & Robertson website for more information or order on Drizly.

Lockwood Distilling Co.



Sally and Evan Batt at Lockwood Distilling in Richardson have shown their mastery of the pandemic pivot during their first year of business. In the last eight months, Lockwood has gone from producing hand sanitizer to creating take-and-bake family meals to offering a full food program and live outdoor entertainment.

During that time, they also managed to get their goods on the shelves of local stores. Coffee drinkers and those with a sweet tooth will love their bourbon cream liqueur ($29.49).

Order this local favorite or Lockwood’s flavored vodkas and rums online from House of Kindred Spirits and Wine. Delivery through Drizly is also available, or you can check out some special gift baskets offered at the distillery.

EXPAND Lone River Ranch Water's original, spicy and Rio red grapefruit flavors Travis Hallmark

Lone River Ranch Water

Hard seltzers are in high demand this year, and Lone River Ranch Water has combined the trend with ranch water cocktail recipes made with 100% organic agave and natural lime juice.

Filling your gift list will be easy since you’ll find Lone River’s latest flavors, like spicy ranch water with jalapeño or “Rio Red” made with red grapefruit, in six-packs ($8.99) at many local grocery stores. Find more information and nearby stores.

MIXY



You can give the gift of DIY craft cocktails thanks to Dallasite Meredith Levesque and her new company MIXY.

MIXY cocktail infusion kits ($21) are made of organic fruit with herbs and spices in glass jars to infuse into liquor in the refrigerator.

The kits are available in several flavors including “Uptown,” made with pear, lemon and lavender-infused vegan sugar or ”Skyline,” made with ginger-lemon and blueberry.

A seasonal kit, aptly named “Joy,” is made with cranberry, orange and rosemary.

Order by Saturday, Dec. 5, for delivery by Christmas. Gift cards are also available.

Neighborhood Cellar



The well-curated wine collection at Neighborhood Cellar is a great source for gifts that can’t be found just anywhere. From affordable rosé wines (several under $25) to modestly priced merlots (several under $60), there's a gift for every palate and every budget. The store also stocks limited quantities of rare and collectible wines.

The bar isn’t open, but the retail wine shop in the Bishop Arts District is offering curbside pickup, free delivery to select ZIP codes and shipment to most cities and states. Browse the shop’s selection and order online.

State Fair of Texas 2020 Blue Ribbon Selection



If you’re looking for a grand gift, Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas are looking out for you.

This year’s Blue Ribbon Selection tasting was a virtual affair, so you can still enjoy the videos and explore the nominated wines.

Better still, you can order all 12 bottles in the Best of Texas 12-pack sold online at Roots and Water Wine ($300).

A three-bottle set ($80) and a six-bottle set ($165) are also available.

Wine Fusion Winery



A modern winery in historic downtown Grapevine, Wine Fusion offers several varietals and wine blends by the bottle. They also host tastings, blending classes, a wine club and a restaurant serving a full menu plus beer, wine and cocktails.

Shop online, where you’ll find the winery’s California sparkling, Mama Tried ($30), and their red blend ($30) of cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and syrah, both of which please a wide range of palates.

Gift cards are also available in increments of $5-100.