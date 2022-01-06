Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Beer

8 Foodie and Drinkie Events to Check Out in Dallas This Weekend

January 6, 2022 4:00AM

Happy 10 years! (Michael Peticolas of Peticolas Brewing)
Happy 10 years! (Michael Peticolas of Peticolas Brewing) Lauren Drewes Daniels
Whether your New Year’s resolution was to get out more, take in other cultures, hang out with friends or just drink more beer, you're covered this weekend. Beer lovers can support local breweries like Peticolas at  their anniversary party or test their knowledge with Four Corners’ trivia night. Aiming to learn more about some of Dallas’ many cultures? The Cambodian Street Food Market or Nico’s “Hello Winter” pop-up might be for you. Whatever your goal is, here are eight food and drink events this weekend.

Double Wide 6th Annual Bowie Birthday Bash
3510 Commerce St.
10 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 8

Double Wide is hosting its 6th annual bash celebrating David Bowie. DJ Scandalous and DJ Gabe Mendoza will join together this year to provide videos and music centered on Starman himself. Bowie-themed prizes will go out to the best Bowie look-alikes.

Eataly’s 15th Anniversary Celebration
 NorthPark Center, 8687 Central Expressway
All weekend

Sale-a-brate with Eataly this month with up to 50% off various high-end goods. Each weekend in January the store will focus on a different theme. This weekend it's lasagne bolognese, mozzarella and focaccia. Shoppers can watch Eataly’s experts prepare dishes, take a complimentary class to learn how to prepare it themselves or taste their most popular products at stations set up around the 48,000-square-foot store. Be sure to put your orthotics in your shoes and wear your best sweat pants; could be a long indulgent day if you play this right.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Four Corners’ Viernesito, First Friday Night Market
1311 South Ervay St.
7-11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7

This Friday join brewery Four Corners for some super fresh beer, dandy Dominican chicken sandwiches and a slew of local artisans.

Drink Dash, Dallas Farmers Market
920 South Harwood St.
5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7

Dallas Farmers Market is ringing in the new year with a Drink Dash, which feels like a double flip-off to Dry-January. The dash offers an artisan shopping experience in which each shop will offer a drink toasting the New Year. Tickets are $35 and include 10 drink fills, five bites and a souvenir glass in addition to access to almost 15 vendors. Participants must be 21 or older.


Peticolas' 10 Year Anniversary Party
1301 Pace St.
12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8

Peticolas invites Dallasites to celebrate 10 years of brewing with them with a special Grand Cru brew. Get tickets to their Saturday brouhaha at noon (the 4 p.m. is sold out). For $40 you'll get access to over 30 beers including the Grand Cru. 

Cambodian Street Food Market
5701 Crystal Lake Blvd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9

The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas in conjunction with its cultural group “Selepak Khmer Angkor” is hosting its Temple 37th Anniversary Fundraiser with a market featuring traditional Cambodian treats and dishes. The market will also feature live music provided by Samaun Band. Remember this is CASH ONLY for food vendors.

Nico's MX Pizzeria’s “Hello Winter” Pop Up
18160 Dallas Parkway
12-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8

Nico’s MX Pizzaria is hosting this inaugural pop-up event featuring local small Latin business owners from across DFW. Jazzy's Tacos, Cheros Pupusas y Más, Pinche Smokerz, Yaya's Mexican Antojos y Mas along with several other vendors will be there.
Le Rêve Grand Opening
12817 Preston Road
11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8

Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie will have its grand opening this Saturday. They'll have a dessert bar that is just as dreamy as its namesake. The bar offers 30 elegant macaron, pastry, and gelato flavors ready to be admired.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alyssa High is a food intern for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation