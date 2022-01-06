8 Foodie and Drinkie Events to Check Out in Dallas This Weekend

Double Wide 6th Annual Bowie Birthday Bash
3510 Commerce St.
10 p.m.Thursday, Jan. 8
Double Wide is hosting its 6th annual bash celebrating David Bowie. DJ Scandalous and DJ Gabe Mendoza will join together this year to provide videos and music centered on Starman himself. Bowie-themed prizes will go out to the best Bowie look-alikes.
Eataly’s 15th Anniversary Celebration
NorthPark Center, 8687 Central Expressway
All weekend
Sale-a-brate with Eataly this month with up to 50% off various high-end goods. Each weekend in January the store will focus on a different theme. This weekend it's lasagne bolognese, mozzarella and focaccia. Shoppers can watch Eataly’s experts prepare dishes, take a complimentary class to learn how to prepare it themselves or taste their most popular products at stations set up around the 48,000-square-foot store. Be sure to put your orthotics in your shoes and wear your best sweat pants; could be a long indulgent day if you play this right.
Four Corners’ Viernesito, First Friday Night Market
1311 South Ervay St.
7-11 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7
This Friday join brewery Four Corners for some super fresh beer, dandy Dominican chicken sandwiches and a slew of local artisans.
Drink Dash, Dallas Farmers Market
920 South Harwood St.
5-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7
Dallas Farmers Market is ringing in the new year with a Drink Dash, which feels like a double flip-off to Dry-January. The dash offers an artisan shopping experience in which each shop will offer a drink toasting the New Year. Tickets are $35 and include 10 drink fills, five bites and a souvenir glass in addition to access to almost 15 vendors. Participants must be 21 or older.
Peticolas' 10 Year Anniversary Party
1301 Pace St.
12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8
Peticolas invites Dallasites to celebrate 10 years of brewing with them with a special Grand Cru brew. Get tickets to their Saturday brouhaha at noon (the 4 p.m. is sold out). For $40 you'll get access to over 30 beers including the Grand Cru.
Cambodian Street Food Market
5701 Crystal Lake Blvd.
10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9
The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas in conjunction with its cultural group “Selepak Khmer Angkor” is hosting its Temple 37th Anniversary Fundraiser with a market featuring traditional Cambodian treats and dishes. The market will also feature live music provided by Samaun Band. Remember this is CASH ONLY for food vendors.
Nico's MX Pizzeria’s “Hello Winter” Pop Up
18160 Dallas Parkway
12-4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8
Nico’s MX Pizzaria is hosting this inaugural pop-up event featuring local small Latin business owners from across DFW. Jazzy's Tacos, Cheros Pupusas y Más, Pinche Smokerz, Yaya's Mexican Antojos y Mas along with several other vendors will be there.
Le Rêve Grand Opening
12817 Preston Road
11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8
Le Rêve Gelato & Pâtisserie will have its grand opening this Saturday. They'll have a dessert bar that is just as dreamy as its namesake. The bar offers 30 elegant macaron, pastry, and gelato flavors ready to be admired.