Chefs Line Up for Cooking Competition Sept. 30

Chefs will compete with El Centro students to create the best dish while raising funds for cancer research.

Another cooking competition is in the works, this one from the folks behind The Adolphus.

Makeready, the hotel’s management company, is hosting 86 Cancer, a culinary competition to raise funds for cancer research.

“Our company, Makeready, is heavily involved with an organization called Pelotonia, based in Columbus, Ohio, and the mission for the organization is to raise funds for cancer research,” says Lisa Welch, Makeready’s senior vice president of people and culture. “We’re really bringing together our hospitality community to raise awareness about Pelotonia and hang out with some amazing hospitality colleagues.”

Even so, the public is open to this competition that’s in the style of Chopped, where teams compete to create a dish from a basket of secret ingredients.

The competing chefs are Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba ( Dallas Observer's Best Chef from 2018), Jeramie Robison of City Hall Bistro, Nick Walker of Virgin Hotels Dallas, Greg Katz of Beverley’s, Josh Sutcliff and Seth Brammer of Ship Shape Hospitality and Coner Seargeant of Headington Companies.

“We also want to add a component that’s very focused on the restaurant community, so we have partnered with El Centro to have students work alongside the chefs that have agreed to be in the competition,” Welch says.

Steve DeShazo, of El Centro’s Food and Hospitality Institute, selected the students and will be a judge. The other judges are Leslie Brenner of Leslie Brenner Concepts and Justin Fields of Makeready. Sharon Van Meter of 3015 will be the evening’s master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $65 for general admission and $100 for VIP. All guests can have cocktails, beer or wine and see the showdown happen before trying food for themselves. A VIP ticket gets you early access to the event and a private section to watch the competition.

All donations go toward Pelotonia, the cancer research foundation at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

“Any chance we can intertwine restaurant, hospitality and hotels into what we do, we’re all about that,” Welch says.

The 86 Cancer event will be at 6 p.m. (5:30 p.m. for VIP) Monday, Sept. 30, at 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane in Dallas (West Dallas).