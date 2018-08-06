Meet the Dallas Cake-Maker Whose Crazy Cakes Caught Cardi B's Attention

Cake makers: There are plenty in Dallas, enough that there's even a Food Network TV show about them. But there’s one in particular whose social media has a lot of people wondering the same thing: Is that really a cake?

The woman behind the Instagram account and website A Cake Maker is Vanessa Sampson, a New Orleans native with an Air Force background. This is her full-time gig now, she says, but getting into the baking business was a total accident.

Sampson's periodic table cake. courtesy Vanessa Sampson

“I needed to do something for my daughter’s birthday,” Sampson admits, "and we came up with the idea that we were just gonna make a cake at home and put sprinkles on it. And everybody that had the cake at the party liked it. One of the other kids wanted it for their birthday, and that’s when the questions started. I was like, 'Oh no, I don’t bake.'”