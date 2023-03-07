Kolache Crash: Driver Plowed Through the Czech Stop Monday Evening

A car crashed through the front of the famous kolache haven Czech Stop in West, Texas, Monday evening. A white mid-sized hatchback was completely inside the store with its front fender near the counter. The vehicle took out the front windows and a few of the orange booths along the front wall.
Last night the West volunteer fire department posted that it doesn't normally write about individual incidents, but this particular one was drawing a lot of attention. "So, to squash the local rumor mill ... We don't know the specifics that caused this incident to occur ... "
This could have been in reference to a slew of social media comments jokingly pointing a finger at a competing kolache bakery across the highway.
The Czech Stop opened in 1983 and is one of the most popular gas station pit stops along Interstate 35, 20 miles north of Waco. This small bakery pushes out pillowy fruit-filled kolaches and klobasnikies by the hundreds each day.
Despite the crash Monday evening, you can't take a good kolache down easily. The West VFD reported this morning at 6:30 a.m. that the spot was already back open and ready for business. A bulk trash container sat in front of the store, and not a brick or shard of glass was left on the ground. The windows are boarded, and it's business as usual.