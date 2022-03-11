New Bishop Arts Spot Gives Lemonade Stand a Whole New Meaning

Aromas of squeezed lemons and fresh-cut fruit hang in the air at Bishop Arts’ newest lemonade shop, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade.
The bright yellow and white house that holds this new concept is the first Dallas rendition of this Hawaiian original. It started in the Aloha State as a stand at a farmers market, then expanded to a brick and mortar store. Quickly after, it spread to the mainland with franchises popping up in Texas, California, Arizona and other surrounding states.
The menu doesn’t just have lemonade, though; guests can get acai bowls, smoothies, coffee, tea and sandwiches (that are also known as “healthy bites”).
She brought the concept to Dallas after visiting a store in Hawaii. When there was a chance to open a franchise, she jumped on the opportunity to bring a little of the aloha spirit to North Texas.
Wow Wow prefers to keep their drinks and smoothies natural by sticking to limited amounts of organic cane sugar so the fresh fruit taste shines. Another priority is keeping plastic out of landfills; with their reusable tumbler program, customers can purchase a mason jar tumbler with “Aloha” written across the front and get a 10% discount each time that glass makes it back into the store.
When we visited, we were “wow”ed by the options; it’s not often you come across flavors like lavender blackberry, butterfly mojito or blue-green acai bowls. For our first visit, we stuck to the original acai bowl and spiced it up with the lemonade of the month, ginger guava.
Wow Wow’s interior is mainly used to wait in line and place orders since there are only a couple of tables, but there is a lot of outdoor seating including swings and picnic tables surrounded by bright art.
“What we’re trying to bring from Hawaii is the aloha spirit, which is [to] live in the moment and [be] happy,” Taylor says. “Just take a break from our busy life and [try] to bring that across with our team members and the feel when people walk in.”
Taylor's next mission is a second location at the Dallas Farmers Market, which she projects to open late this summer.
Wow Wow Lemonade Stand, 320 W. 8th St. (Bishop Arts). 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday - Thursday; 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday.