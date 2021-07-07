A Piña Colada Swim Party & A Carne Asada Festival Top This Week's To-Dos

Piña coladas at the Lorenzo Hotel pool this Thursday? Yes sir, sign us up.

The fireworks were really something, and some of us are thankful they’ve finally stopped, but party time in Dallas has just begun. There’s so much free music around town and game nights galore. If you like activities on the quieter side, you might enjoy a cooking class at Central Market or a vodka tasting with a view.

July 11 is National 7-Eleven Day, otherwise known in years past as Free Slurpee Day. This year, members of the free 7-Rewards program can get a free small Slurpee any day in July.

For the planners reading along, Bastille Day is next week, and we’ll share some fun ways to enjoy it in our weekly roundup. If you want to experience Bastille on Bishop, you might want to get your tickets now. Oui? Oui.

Wednesday, July 7

Bar Olympics

Longhorn Icehouse, 1901 W. Northwest Highway (Northwest Dallas)

What: Play darts, pool, giant Jenga, Connect Four, corn hole and beer pong for prizes.

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 7

Tickets: Free. Register on Eventbrite

Win prizes playing your favorite bar games at this wild Wednesday event sponsored by Sunbrü. Drink specials include $3.50 Lone Star drafts, $4 domestic beers and $4 wells until 2 a.m.

Thursday, July 8

Matt Brooks Band

The IVY Tavern, 5334 Lemmon Ave. (Oak Lawn)

What: Live music.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8

Tickets: Free

Singer-songwriter Matt Brooks takes the stage with a mix of country, classic rock, alternative rock and blues/ R&B.

Thirsty Thursday

TNT Tacos and Tequila in The Quadrangle, 2800 Routh St., #155 (Uptown)

What: Pitcher specials, games, and more.

When: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 8 (and every Thursday through August.)

Tickets: Free. Table reservations (1-2 bottle minimum) available on Eventbrite.

DJ Kenny Lofton and a guest DJ will provide music and rooftop patio vibes, and hookahs will be provided by Blown Away Hookah. Get all-you-can-eat quesadillas for $15.

Friday, July 9

Culture Fridays Game Night

Aso Rock Market, 10061 Whitehurst Dr., Suite 101 (Northeast Dallas)

What: Games, food specials, music and fun.

When: 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 9 and every Friday night.

Tickets: Free. RSVP on Eventbrite.

Game night food specials include $6.99 rice, chicken and plantain plate plus free plantain fries with all shawarma orders. Play Connect 4, Uno, Jenga or Cards Against Humanity.

Soundstage Summer Concert Series: Genevieve Allen

OUTLAW Taproom, Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas, 4150 N MacArthur Blvd. (Irving)

What: Tunes from local musician Genevieve Allen on the patio.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 9

Tickets: Free and open to the public. Get the details on the event Facebook.

Listen to local musicians and bands every weekend while enjoying local Texas beers, wine and innovative craft cocktails at the Four Seasons Resort and Club.

Saturday, July 10

Make & Take: The Basics of Biscuits

Central Market Cooking School, 5750 East Lovers Lane (Upper Greenville)

What: A hands-on cooking demo teaching the secrets of fluffy biscuits and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 10

Tickets: $60 on Eventbrite

In this class, you’ll learn to make yeast biscuits, traditional biscuits, no-cook strawberry jam and shortcakes to take home with you.

National Piña Colada Day SIP-N-SWIM

Lorenzo Hotel, 1011 South Akard Street (The Cedars/Southside)

What: Pool party at the Relativity Pool Bar

When: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10

Tickets: $50 and up on Eventbrite

Tickets include pool access, complimentary parking, towel service, bottled water and DJ entertainment. Loungers are available first-come, first-serve, and cabanas and bottle service are available for purchase.

The Carne Asada Music and Food Festival at Sons of Hermann Hall

Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

What: An indoor/outdoor music and food festival

When: 3:30 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 10

Tickets: $10 and up on Eventbrite

Come enjoy the music of more than a dozen musical acts including Big Tuck, Dali Voodoo, Rayburger and Emma Oliver. Food trucks include Sarape Treats, Elotes de Mendoza, Smokin Dawgz BBQ, Cheros Latin Kitchen and several more.

Denton Drive Live: Canta Rhythm & Brass AND Bidi Bidi Banda

The Grove at Mustang Station, 12700 Denton Drive (Farmers Branch)

What: Free outdoor concert series located at The Grove at Mustang Station.

When: 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 10

Tickets: Free admission and parking. Get details on the Denton Drive Live website.

Enjoy music from CANTA Rhythm & Brass, a high-energy Latin blend band and the Selene tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda. Food and drink are available from Nuevo Leon Mex-Mex Restaurant and Tikiz Shaved Ice & Ice Cream. There will also be a face painter and balloon artist for the kids.

Sunday, July 11

Backyard Sundaze at Turkey Leg Paradise

1715 Botham Jean Blvd. (The Cedars/Southside)

What: Weekly party time on the patio.

When: 4 p.m. to midnight, Sunday, July 11 (and every Sunday through Sep 12).

Tickets: Bottle service and table packages start at $300 on Eventbrite.

DJ’s Mo Bounce, Samp and Go MC Lil Mike set the vibe for patio games, food and drink specials and optional bottle service.

Discover Vodka Cocktails

Reunion Tower, 300 Reunion Blvd. East (Downtown Dallas)

What: A vodka tasting and informational event

When: 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 11

Tickets: $55 per person on Eventbrite

Learn all about vodka and how to create perfect cocktails at home while sampling drinks and light bites at the top of Reunion Tower. Admission to the Geo-Deck observation deck is included.