A Round-Up of Recent & Upcoming Restaurant Openings Around Dallas

What a fantastic time to be an onion farmer. Restaurants are opening at an auctioneer-calling pace. We'll gladly take this over what we were writing about a year ago. We've compiled a list of recent openings. Plus, toward the bottom, we have a handful of spots that are on deck to open soon.

Atlas recently opened in the Bishop Arts District (408 N. Bishop Ave.) by the same owners of Krio, the Asian Cajun spot on West 7th Street. This sleek cocktail bar has globally inspired drinks and small plates from around the world like sunomono and spicy edamame, a gyro, choripan (an Argentinian sandwich) and a Cuban sandwich. Atlas is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, closed Tuesdays, and noon to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Ollio Patisserie is expanding to a brick and mortar in The Colony (725 Main St.). The official ribbon-cutting is at 4:30 p.m. June 24. Owner and baker Golda Sumpon started her business at the Frisco Fresh Market and after weather-related delays is finally getting her own digs for her French macarons and other pastries.

In other patisserie news, La Casita Bakeshop is now open on Sundays because that’s what the Lord wants.

We recently reported that the East Dallas brewery On Rotation has found a new home and extended their offerings with a full kitchen led by chef Devin McFarland inside The Braniff Centre on Lemmon Avenue.

Chef Tiffany Derry recently opened her long-awaited full-service restaurant, Roots Southern Table, and it’s everything we’d hoped for. Make a reservation soon.

EXPAND The Paisano Burger at Pinpoint Burger Bar is served on a cheddar jalapeño bun with queso fresco, avocado, pico de gallo and jalapeños. Lauren Drewes Daniels

We also recently worked through a plate of poutine at Pinpoint Burger Bar (4422 Lemmon Ave.). Their cake shake alone is worth a visit; an entire piece of dark chocolate cake is blended with vanilla ice cream and is appropriately served with an extra-large straw. And the burgers are on-point.

We love the Mediterranean-Chipotle spot CAVA in Uptown (1919 McKinney Ave.). They’re expanding rather quickly across North Texas and recently opened new restaurants in Southlake (2175 E. Southlake Blvd.) and Frisco Market Center (5252 Main St.). Customers build bowls that start with a salad, greens and grains or legumes. A spread is added to that (the spicy harissa is great), plus proteins like falafel, spicy lamb meatballs, roasted chicken or roasted white sweet potato.

Haywire also recently opened their Uptown location (1920 McKinney Ave.), which is much like their Plano location with a focus on upscale Southern fare and strong drinks in Instagram-worthy settings.

Carte Blanche (2114 Greenville Ave.), where Mudsmith was formerly, is a husband and wife project that by day offers housemade pastries and coffee by chef Amy LaRue. In the evening, the space transforms into a 12-course tasting menu.

Just across the street from Carte Blanche, Manpuku (2023 Greenville Ave.) is a Tokyo-based yakiniku restaurant that is opening later this month.

Moe’s Tavern opened recently by way of the revolving pop-up concept at The Whippersnapper. The Flaming Moe isn't all that great, but Lil Lisa's Slurry (named after the Mr. Burns' multipurpose food factory goop) and Frozen Squishee are better options. And mumus are not only acceptable but totally on-brand.

EXPAND The grilled cheese lobster sandwich at The Dock is what the locals eat. Lauren Drewes Daniels

This week, AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas (208 S. Akard) is celebrating the official opening of the giant food hall, The Exchange. We’ve already looked at Bobbers and Whips, which has Dole whip and a hard-to-forget pimento cheese burger with locally sourced ingredients. There's also The Dock, with a grilled cheese lobster sandwich. Other spaces include Monkey King Noodle Co. and Revolver Taco.

The sushi spot Shoyo is taking reservations now. Shoyo (1916 Greenville Ave.) is an omakase experience (chef’s choice) with two seatings each evening that last two hours. Per their Facebook page, reservations will open on the first Sunday of each month at 9 a.m. At this time they’re not accommodating any dietary restrictions or allergies. Further, if you’re late for your reservation, the “show will go on,” meaning the carefully synchronized dinner that works across the sushi bar is not stopping because you always think it takes you 15 minutes to get ready, but really 30 minutes is more realistic. And you know what parking is going to be like. Got to have respect for their my-way-or-the-highway-approach. Of course, we’d probably miss the first two courses.

What the Biryani opened in Irving (3601 Regent Blvd., Ste. 150) a few months ago; regardless of how timely this announcement is (or isn’t), it’s an intriguing spot, so says our food critic Brian Reinhart.

Minerva Indian Bistro has opened in Plano (3825 W. Spring Creek Parkway) with a full range of pan-Asian dishes and, from their Facebook page, “succulent Bombay calamari to classics such as Szechuan chicken and chana.”

A verified gangster pizza spot, Slices Pizza, opened in Uptown (2025 Cedar Springs Road). It's takeout only, but we liked their Sicilian-style squares and fresh salads.



And our food critic Brian Reinhart wrote about Desi District's expansion plans including a new spot in Little Elm.

EXPAND You know this is going to be fun just by looking at them: Jason Kosmas (from left) is heading up the bar program for Loro along with pitmaster Aaron Franklin; the new chef de cuisine Mike Perez; and chef Tyson Cole of Ucho. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Coming Soon…

, the Asian Smokehouse (1812 N. Haskell Ave.) from Uchi chef Tyson Cole and a bounce pass from Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue, is opening July 5. We recently

for one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in Texas.

A sign is up for the Sylvan Avenue Tavern at Sylvan Thirty (1818 Sylvan Ave.), above JuiceLand and Ten Ramen. Looks like this spot has been in the works for quite some time; Sylvan Thirty first posted about this expansion of Bryan Street Tavern in November 2019. This will be a great addition to this complex.

Sassetta is set to reopen in the Joule Hotel this fall. This Headington Co. property hasn’t reopened since the pandemic hit; it’s taking over the former spot Americana.

Using hiring practices to gauge progress: Eddie’s Tex Mex Cocina on Greenville Avenue (in the old Tacos Mariachi spot) is taking applications. As is CheapSteaks in Deep Ellum, a new spot from John Jay Myers of The Free Man and Jeff Biehler who was the GM at The Foundry. UnoMas in downtown, where Queso Beso lived briefly, next to the giant eyeball, is also hiring.

And in Tarrant County news, Serious Pizza of Deep Ellum is opening a second location at 2728 West 7th St. in Fort Worth on July 1. Milkshake Concepts bought the longtime grunge pizza shop a couple of years ago and cleaned it up; from a Ramones vibe to more like Urban Outfitters.