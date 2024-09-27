 Abby's Bagels in East Dallas Serves Up Hot Bagels, Primo Espresso | Dallas Observer
Abby's Bagels: Lower Greenville's Go-To for Hot Bagels and Strong Espresso

We're here for the Dallas bagel revolution. Abby's is too.
September 27, 2024
When Skittles made their "taste the rainbow" slogan, they were actually talking about a generously stuffed bagel at Abby's.
When Skittles made their "taste the rainbow" slogan, they were actually talking about a generously stuffed bagel at Abby's. Aaren Prody
Thanks to Dallas' bagel revolution, small pockets of Big D continue to give us more opportunities to tap into the famous East Coast bagel culture.

East Dallas in particular has a concentrated number of these new bagel shops, and it's almost shocking it took one this long to open in the heart of Lower Greenville, next to neighborhood veterans like The Old Crow, HG Sply Co. and Alamo Club.

Greenville Avenue is littered with lively bars and late-night bites, but there was nothing to offer resurrection the following morning. Problem solved thanks to Abby's Bagels, which offers the small mercy the neighborhood needed the morning after, sunglasses and all.
click to enlarge
Take a shot every time you see a cute dog on the patio at Abby's Bagels.
Aaren Prody
Abby's doesn't claim New York roots like some other shops do. Rather, the owner is inspired by her family's tradition of operating bagel shops, especially after falling in love with the deli and bodega culture of the northeast coast. Their hot bagels (and strong espresso) were brought to life using family recipes and inspiration from Abby's regional favorites.

Even without the hangover on this fine Sunday, we were excited to join the late morning line for a cure-all.
click to enlarge
Not all bagel shops are created equal. Abby's has a parmesan truffle bagel.
Aaren Prody
At any given time, the line at Abby's wraps around their shop, but your goods will be secured quickly. We ordered two of the signature breakfast bagels, the Lox and the B-Squared.

They claim their coffee beans from Devocion Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, are the freshest you can get in Dallas because the coffee is harvested, roasted and in your cup within 10 days. "And two lattes, please," had a nice ring on the end of our order.  
click to enlarge
The mirror situation that happens when bagels are sliced in half belongs in an art museum.
Aaren Prody
Similar to coffee or wine, bagel superiority is a heated debate that boils down to personal preference a fair amount of the time. Mostly, but not always.

The bagels at Abbey's are some dense suckers.

The B-Squared has bacon, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, American cheese and garlic aioli pressed between a bagel of your choice. Ours was the truffle parmesan. The toppings are fresh, but the bagel takes up a lot of real estate in the bite, and without a knob of cream cheese, it's hard to get one of those perfect bites.

Which is a little ironic to say considering the bagel was our favorite part of the sandwich. The parmesan truffle seasoning is nice and salty with an awesome umami. With a little cream cheese, it could have helped give some moisture to the bites. Maybe some experimentation is in order for the golden ratio.

We also wish the cheese would have been melted, considering they advertise "hot bagels." That could be a petty hill to die on, though, because the sandwich was good and judging by the lines, unmelted cheese is not going to make or break someone's breakfast.
click to enlarge
We were so close to making a Sabrina Carpenter reference. Isn't that sweet? We guess so.
Aaren Prody
The coffee though, had that strong espresso they're talkin' about.

They also sell a few interesting specialty lattes like the Summer 14, with espresso, coconut, chocolate and breve, or the iced Nick's Special, which has a quad shot, Irish cream and a splash of cream.

If one shot of their espresso is strong, we can only imagine what four could do on a Sunday morning. CLEAR!

Abby's Bagels, 1915 Greenville Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
