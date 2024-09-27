Abby's Bagels: Lower Greenville's Go-To for Hot Bagels and Strong Espresso

Thanks to Dallas' bagel revolution, small pockets of Big D continue to give us more opportunities to tap into the famous East Coast bagel culture.
East Dallas in particular has a concentrated number of these new bagel shops, and it's almost shocking it took one this long to open in the heart of Lower Greenville, next to neighborhood veterans like The Old Crow, HG Sply Co. and Alamo Club.
Greenville Avenue is littered with lively bars and late-night bites, but there was nothing to offer resurrection the following morning. Problem solved thanks to Abby's Bagels, which offers the small mercy the neighborhood needed the morning after, sunglasses and all.
Even without the hangover on this fine Sunday, we were excited to join the late morning line for a cure-all.
They claim their coffee beans from Devocion Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, are the freshest you can get in Dallas because the coffee is harvested, roasted and in your cup within 10 days. "And two lattes, please," had a nice ring on the end of our order.
The bagels at Abbey's are some dense suckers.
The B-Squared has bacon, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, American cheese and garlic aioli pressed between a bagel of your choice. Ours was the truffle parmesan. The toppings are fresh, but the bagel takes up a lot of real estate in the bite, and without a knob of cream cheese, it's hard to get one of those perfect bites.
Which is a little ironic to say considering the bagel was our favorite part of the sandwich. The parmesan truffle seasoning is nice and salty with an awesome umami. With a little cream cheese, it could have helped give some moisture to the bites. Maybe some experimentation is in order for the golden ratio.
We also wish the cheese would have been melted, considering they advertise "hot bagels." That could be a petty hill to die on, though, because the sandwich was good and judging by the lines, unmelted cheese is not going to make or break someone's breakfast.
They also sell a few interesting specialty lattes like the Summer 14, with espresso, coconut, chocolate and breve, or the iced Nick's Special, which has a quad shot, Irish cream and a splash of cream.
If one shot of their espresso is strong, we can only imagine what four could do on a Sunday morning. CLEAR!
Abby's Bagels, 1915 Greenville Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.