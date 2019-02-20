 


Alamo Club opens today in the old Blind Butcher space.
Alamo Club opens today in the old Blind Butcher space.
courtesy Alamo Club

Alamo Club Opens Today in the Former Blind Butcher

Beth Rankin | February 20, 2019 | 4:00am
In June 2018, Lowest Greenville lost one of its best low-key hangouts, the Blind Butcher. Today, a bar and restaurant called Alamo Club takes its place.

It's an "upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar serving American classics in an old-school comfortable setting," according to a press release. The concept comes from Austin Rodgers, who formerly worked for Nick Badovinus’ Flavor Hook restaurant group (Off-Site Kitchen, Neighborhood Services, Town Hearth, etc.).

Rodgers "set out to create a restaurant that feels like a classic neighborhood favorite that's been around for years," according to the release. The shotgun space has a newly renovated patio and a bar "serving unpretentious cocktails by seasoned pros."

The interior at Alamo Club
The interior at Alamo Club
courtesy Alamo Club

As for the food menu, it looks a lot like most Dallas restaurants of the moment — steak tartare, ceviche, tuna crudo, steak, burgers — with brunch coming this spring. Kyle Newberry, most recently of Enoteca Vespaio in Austin, has been tapped to be the chef, and Kyle Buckelew, formerly of Las Almas Rotas and Cedars Social, is bar manager.

As for the beverage program, there will be more than 50 old and new world wines and cocktails like barrel-aged Old-Fashioneds, hurricanes and martinis.

Alamo Club, 1919 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

MENU_8.5x14_WebReady.pdf
 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

