Alamo Club Opens Today in the Former Blind Butcher

In June 2018, Lowest Greenville lost one of its best low-key hangouts, the Blind Butcher. Today, a bar and restaurant called Alamo Club takes its place.
It's an "upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar serving American classics in an old-school comfortable setting," according to a press release. The concept comes from Austin Rodgers, who formerly worked for Nick Badovinus’ Flavor Hook restaurant group (Off-Site Kitchen, Neighborhood Services, Town Hearth, etc.).
Rodgers "set out to create a restaurant that feels like a classic neighborhood favorite that's been around for years," according to the release. The shotgun space has a newly renovated patio and a bar "serving unpretentious cocktails by seasoned pros."
As for the food menu, it looks a lot like most Dallas restaurants of the moment — steak tartare, ceviche, tuna crudo, steak, burgers — with brunch coming this spring. Kyle Newberry, most recently of Enoteca Vespaio in Austin, has been tapped to be the chef, and Kyle Buckelew, formerly of Las Almas Rotas and Cedars Social, is bar manager.
As for the beverage program, there will be more than 50 old and new world wines and cocktails like barrel-aged Old-Fashioneds, hurricanes and martinis.
Alamo Club, 1919 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)
