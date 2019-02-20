Alamo Club Opens Today in the Former Blind Butcher

In June 2018, Lowest Greenville lost one of its best low-key hangouts, the Blind Butcher. Today, a bar and restaurant called Alamo Club takes its place.

It's an "upscale neighborhood restaurant and bar serving American classics in an old-school comfortable setting," according to a press release. The concept comes from Austin Rodgers, who formerly worked for Nick Badovinus’ Flavor Hook restaurant group (Off-Site Kitchen, Neighborhood Services, Town Hearth, etc.).

