Fort Worth's Boba Shop, P’tit Tea Maison, Is an Explosion of Sugar (and Pink)

A strong love for sugar and an even stronger love for all things pink lured us into P’tit Tea Maison , Fort Worth’s newest in-vogue (and all-pink) boba shop. Walls, seating and neon signs — all decked out in shades of pink — beg for pictures, while the human-sized cup of boba at the front only adds to sugar cravings.Take a couple of selfies and then take your time to browse the menu. Or maybe in reverse order, depending on how long it takes to succumb to sugar temptation.P’tit Tea Maison’s boba menu, like most other boba shops we’ve been to, is a real task for the indecisive. Over 40 drink varieties range from the classic black sugar boba to the Sakura strawberry smoothie, flavored with Sakura flower powder, or the roasted oolong cereal tea. The menu lacks much guidance, but the friendly staff makes the selection slightly easier to decipher. While we’re still scratching our heads about what exactly cereal tea entails, we’ll save the mystery for our next visit.If you’re having trouble deciding, consider sticking with the pink theme and ordering a lychee rose frappe, a creamy pink-hued drink that’s decorated with swirls of both lychee and rose syrup. Or the Tornado Thai Frappe, a blend of frappes infused with Thai tea powder. We also tried the taro slushie, a blended ice-based drink made of taro root and dotted with chunks of egg pudding. The texture is certainly a surprise at first sip, but we can’t say we regret ordering it.P’tit Tea Maison’s menu primarily focuses on boba, but it dabbles in some clever desserts as well. A case of mochi donuts at the counter flaunts flavors like the ube and coconut cream, both of which are different flavor spins on the shop’s signature chewy donuts made from glutinous rice flour.Cookies, which we’re told are freshly baked each morning, come in seasonal flavor options ranging from lemon and berry to matcha. Be sure to get one of the red velvet cream cheese cookies, with a melted center of cream cheese. The Oreo s’mores have a buttery dough with crushed Oreo and a torched marshmallow topping. Though not as adventurous, the chocolate chip pecan and a cafe mocha cookies strike a nostalgic chord. Slightly underbaked on the inside and crisp on the exterior, cookies here strike a good balance between crispy, gooey and doughy.Dine-in customers can also choose to indulge in the shop’s Korean Bingsu, a mound of creamy shaved ice drizzled with your choice of flavorings. For $14, the shareable dish comes topped with fresh fruits, syrups and other sweet toppings. Our sugar tolerance gave out after boba and cookies, but a glance at the table behind us gave us an idea of portion size. Just make sure you bring a group with you to share.