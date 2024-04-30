Fort Worth's Boba Shop, P’tit Tea Maison, Is an Explosion of Sugar (and Pink)

A strong love for sugar and an even stronger love for all things pink lured us into P’tit Tea Maison, Fort Worth’s newest in-vogue (and all-pink) boba shop. Walls, seating and neon signs — all decked out in shades of pink — beg for pictures, while the human-sized cup of boba at the front only adds to sugar cravings.
Take a couple of selfies and then take your time to browse the menu. Or maybe in reverse order, depending on how long it takes to succumb to sugar temptation.
If you’re having trouble deciding, consider sticking with the pink theme and ordering a lychee rose frappe, a creamy pink-hued drink that’s decorated with swirls of both lychee and rose syrup. Or the Tornado Thai Frappe, a blend of frappes infused with Thai tea powder. We also tried the taro slushie, a blended ice-based drink made of taro root and dotted with chunks of egg pudding. The texture is certainly a surprise at first sip, but we can’t say we regret ordering it.
Cookies, which we’re told are freshly baked each morning, come in seasonal flavor options ranging from lemon and berry to matcha. Be sure to get one of the red velvet cream cheese cookies, with a melted center of cream cheese. The Oreo s’mores have a buttery dough with crushed Oreo and a torched marshmallow topping. Though not as adventurous, the chocolate chip pecan and a cafe mocha cookies strike a nostalgic chord. Slightly underbaked on the inside and crisp on the exterior, cookies here strike a good balance between crispy, gooey and doughy.
P’tit Tea Maison, 2600 W. Seventh St., Fort Worth. Sunday – Thursday, noon – 9 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, Noon – 10 p.m.