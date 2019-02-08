Food News: An Irish Pub Is Coming to Oak Cliff, and Deep Ellum Gets an Oyster Bar

In this week's roundup of Dallas-area food news, North Oak Cliff is getting an Irish pub, Legacy West gets two new vendors and Deep Ellum gets a shiny new oyster bar:
- Legacy Hall, the food hall at Legacy West, has two additions: Blush Wine Bar on the first floor and High Bar Kitchen & Tap, a "full-service kitchen with additional comfortable seating on the third floor by the Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. space," according to a press release. Blush Wine Bar features "a robust list of more than 80 wines carefully selected by an in-house, Level 2 sommelier, who will provide wine education and recommendations," according to the release. "The cozy, adults-only space will also offer plenty of comfortable seating." The wine bar opens at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. weekends. High Bar is all about "elevated pub fare developed by Executive Chef John Franke to pair with Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.’s extensive draft selection," according to the release. Expect dishes like boneless wings, nachos and Kobe sliders. It's open daily from 11 a.m.
- An Irish pub is headed to Oak Cliff, according to CultureMap. Cannon's Corner Irish Pub, a new bar and restaurant from the restaurateur behind Irish pubs the Crafty Irishman and the Playwright, is opening on Davis near the Kessler Theater. Cannon's is taking over the space previously occupied by Gather Kitchen, which closed late last year. Expect classic Irish pub fare like fish and chips along with a full bar when the pub opens this spring, CultureMap reports.
- The Bishop Arts District is only a few blocks long, but it already boasts six coffee spots: Cafe Brazil, Espumoso, Oddfellows, Wild Detectives, Serve and Tribal, with several other big-name coffee shops — including Davis Street Espresso and Cultivar — just a few blocks away. Even still, the district is getting yet another coffee shop: Brewed Ltd, an offshoot of popular Fort Worth cafe Brewed, CultureMap reports. The shop is slated to open this month in the ground floor of Novel Bishop Arts Luxury Apartment Homes at 101 W. Davis St. "Brewed Ltd will serve coffee, tea, waffles, pastries and select small bites," according to CultureMap. "After they open, they'll add beer and wine."
- Last fall, Deep Ellum bar and restaurant IdleRye abruptly shuttered. It was purchased by new owners who said they'd revive the concept, but instead, they've opened Bitter End, an oyster bar, presently in its soft-open, Eater reports. "The space seats 100 indoors and another 60 on a large patio and has more than 20 TVs for game watching," according to Eater. "In addition to oysters, Bitter End serves up pub fare like wings, fish and chips, po’boys and build-your-own burgers, alongside charcuterie boards, lobster-infused avocado dip, and salads and soups like roasted tomato basil. Drinks include a giant beer list of 55 local brews between the dozen drafts and several dozen cans, signature cocktails, and an 'approachable' wine list with sparkling options for oyster pairings."
- Looking for a heartwarming read? Former Dallas Morning News culture critic Chris Vognar wrote a cautionary tale about working from coffee shops after his laptop was recently snatched right out of his hands at a Dallas Starbucks. Without spoiling anything, this cautionary tale has a sweet ending — read it here.
