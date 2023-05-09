Best Bars to Watch the Dallas Stars

With playoff hockey upon us, hopefully, for a while longer, it's a great time to find a bar to watch the game. All of these spots below provide a fun atmosphere crawling with sports fans, so there'll be plenty of people to share your emotions with and reminisce on that one time you played hockey when you were 10.
Christie’s Sports Bar
2817 Greenville Ave.
With 69 HD TVs and two 120-inch projector screens, you won’t miss a single Dallas Stars goal (or seven Kraken goals) while watching the games at Christie's
on Lower Greenville. This longtime institution for watching local sports pours great drinks as well.
High Fives
1804 McMillan Ave.
In the bio of the Dallas Stars Twitter page, you can find the words “we like to have fun here.” They were probably at High Fives
during a Dallas Stars game when they wrote that. You aren’t going to find a more lively place to band together with fellow Stars fans and fight emotions you didn’t even know you were capable of feeling throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Ivy Tavern
5334 Lemmon Ave.The Ivy Tavern
is going all out for the Stars' 2023 playoff run. They have a great patio and a pub-style interior with local craft beers on tap. On game days you can get $25 buckets of domestic beers and free Jell-O shots every time the boys in green score. The menu has great pub fare with a Greek tilt, which loosely translates to a bit of everything: pizzas, wings, salads, chicken tacos or fried pickles. See? Everything.
Katy Trail Ice House
3127 Routh St.
Rain or shine, Katy Trail Ice House
is a great place to be for Stars playoff games. This Uptown beer garden and restaurant offers an open-air patio, tasty food options and a wide variety of drinks including some of the best margaritas in Dallas. Be sure to get there early for weekday games and enjoy happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.
Four Corners Brewing
1311 S. Ervay St.Four Corners
is the perfect place for the casual Stars fan. Located just south of downtown, Four Corners offer a wide array of craft brews with some Tex-Mex fare. With a large taproom and outside patio area, Four Corners is a great spot to hang out, have a drink and watch the playoffs.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St.
Only half a mile away from the American Airlines Center, Harwood Arms
is right in the middle of the game-day atmosphere. They provide some of the best English pub fare in Dallas, and a unique circular bar in the middle of the restaurant with seven tellies throughout. This is a great place for some pregame action, with a 4–7 p.m. happy hour Monday through Thursday and an extended happy hour Fridays, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way HERO
might be the closest you can get to going to the game without actually going. Located in Victory Plaza, HERO is always loaded with Stars fans on game day. The atmosphere in and around the place, paired with one of those small table-top kegs, will certainly make for a good time. You can (and should) make reservations
.
Stan’s Blue Note
2908 Greenville Ave.
Stan’s Blue Note is hosting Stars watch parties
all playoffs long. You can enjoy $3.75 domestic beers and $4 Fireballs (even if you shouldn't) all day on game days. For good food, affordable drinks and a fun atmosphere, look no further.
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Rd., Arlington
Texas Live! added some much-needed flair to a rather dull Arlington entertainment district, and it quickly became one of the biggest sports scenes in DFW. Texas Live! is always a good place to watch a playoff game, and it provides a great atmosphere. There are more screens in the main arena area
than you can actually look at. Make reservations
to ensure a good spot. There are also eight restaurants
surrounding the arena and all have TV and big sports energy.
Saintsbury Tavern
6800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony Saintsbury Tavern
is an under-the-radar option for Stars fans. They provide a great menu of bar foods and always have a great atmosphere on game days. Also, be sure to keep an eye on their specials for food deals and happy hours. For anyone in the Lake Cities Saintsbury Tavern is the place to be during the playoffs.
Ye Ol’ Scarlet Pumpernickel
1402 Main St. Ye Ol’ Scarlet Pumpernickel
, one of the best hockey bars in Dallas, has been showcasing watch parties since the regular season. The fun, low-key bar in downtown Dallas has a kitchen that servers up some of the most underrated food in the city. Keep an eye out for organized watch parties on their socials
. And go hungry.