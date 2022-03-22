South ‘Bite’ Southwest: Top Treats at the Return of SXSW in Austin

Best Theme

Best Power Couple

click to enlarge Pineapple and basil from Brave Meave Rainbow Pops. Courtesy of John Anderson

Best Sip

click to enlarge After gallons of water all day, this citrus twist is refreshing. Courtesy of John Anderson

Best Dupe

click to enlarge A vegan bratwurst wrap channels Lizzo's new show, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Courtesy of John Anderson

Best Grab-and-Go

click to enlarge You gotta make sure you get your protein on these long days at SXSW. Courtesy of John Anderson

Hundreds of thousands flocked to Austin this week for the return of South by Southwest after skipping the last two years thanks to COVID-19. While conference sessions, film premieres and musical performances draw the attention of most attendees, the food scene is too often glazed over.But, this doesn’t mean it’s not as robust as the rest of the programming. With free food on just about every corner, some of the best foodie finds are out there for all snack lovers.Amazon Prime’s “The Boys” came to life with Vought a Burger, a stand serving boxed meals as seen in the show. We indulged in the Big Homie Jr. Vegan Burger, which was the perfect combination of seasoned and spicy — all while still tasting like true beef. It came in a red and yellow Happy Meal-like box, and opening it was half of the fun. The soy protein-meat dupe was squished between fluffy toasted bun that crunched with each bite. Also, the burger came with a side of thinly cut fries, which were crisped to perfection. This meal was an all-around steal. Not to mention, it was free.An unlikely pairing that we hadn’t tried until making it to South by, Brave Maeve Rainbow Pops’ “Deep Flounder Pounder” was a green, fresh and rejuvenating take of a frozen pop. The pineapple and basil flavor combination was a match made in heaven, and it tasted like straight pineapple, but more refreshing since it had the added basil. With just the right amount of sugar added in, it was refreshing on a particularly warm day.Splash had its stand set up by the convention center ready for guests to hydrate between events. The mandarin orange flavor has a solid amount of citrus to make it more enjoyable than a plain water bottle, while not being overkill. We stopped at this stand at least once a day to get a sweet refreshment. Free water could be found left and right, but this citrusy twist made it worth the extra steps.In honor of Lizzo’s new show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” a grab-n-go food station in her name brought wraps with Caesar chicken, vegetables and our favorite, vegan bratwurst. The vegan meat was a perfect replica for an actual bratwurst. It had the right amount of chew and was easily digestible for be a quick and easy afternoon snack. Wrapped around the protein was a toasted, sweet tortilla, and the beer cheese on the side added some needed sauce, making it a memorable meal. And you can never go wrong with Cool Ranch Doritos on the side.This bougie, plastic-wrapped snack is made for the best pick-me-up between events. Salami mixed with parmesan packed into a beef jerky consistency gave us a taste of charcuterie without having to get out a wooden board or Lunchable-like meats while running across downtown Austin. Ten grams of protein in three meat sticks was the most efficient way to refuel during these 15,000-step days, and with a tent set up in the middle of the registrant lounge, Creminelli had a solid game plan for reaching hungry guests.If you’re headed down to Austin this weekend for the tail end of South by, keep an eye out for the quick bites around downtown while celebrating worldwide music, film, culture and more. Free food is everywhere, so keep your eyes peeled.