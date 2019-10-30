Our Favorite Brunches in Dallas Right Now

Dallas has a heck-ton of restaurants, and it seems nearly all of them have people wanting to serve brunch. And that’s fine: It means shorter lines and more options.

It also means a lot of crappy ones exist. When we want a place that’s worth our time and money, it’s useful to have a list of solid places.

Here’s what our list of top brunch spots is looking like as of this fall (in simple alpha order):

EXPAND A spicy bacon-ciabatta sandwich in Oak Lawn Taylor Adams

Crickles and Co.

This place has been serving a good breakfast in Oak Lawn since 2008, and it’s a real favorite of ours. First: It’s really too hard to find a good breakfast sandwich at most places. Here, you’ll find one with perfect bread, properly cooked eggs and meats, complemented with homemade jams or spreads. It’s also just a pleasant place to be: You’ll find a diverse group of people coming in for the company and good food or sustenance and free Wi-Fi.

Recommended dish: The spicy bacon-ciabatta sandwich with egg, bacon cheese and a jalapeño spread ($6.75).



Crickles and Co., 4000 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn).

EXPAND A lox bagel in East Dallas Kathy Tran

The Heights



Back when Legal Grounds closed in 2015, a number us in East Dallas were bummed. But when The Heights took that space, it didn’t take us long to get over it. After all, they were smart enough to keep Legal Grounds’ granola pancakes ($8-9.50). From morning to night, The Heights is proving to be a good little neighborhood spot.

Recommended dish: House-cured salmon bagel ($10.50).



The Heights, 2015 Abrams Parkway (East Dallas).

EXPAND A seafood platter in North Dallas Taylor Adams

Hudson House



This is especially a good place if you’re one of those late brunch-goers. Or, if you don’t mind seafood in the morning. It’s a good place to get this fresh cuisine, and it’s one that reliably offers it to us in the brunch hours on the weekends. You can find chicken and waffles, too, as well as a healthy list of bagel plates. It’s another quite beautiful dining room you just want to be in, too.

Recommended dish: The junior platter with oysters, king crab, shrimp cocktail and grilled pineapple ($45).



Hudson House, 4448 Lovers Lane (North Dallas).

EXPAND Molletes de chorizo y aguacate in Northwest Dallas Taylor Adams

José



Surely at some point, we’ll find something chef AQ isn’t excelling at. But brunch isn’t it. Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman gives us a brunch we want to keep returning to at this West Lovers Lane spot. The menu is thorough, bringing us plenty of options all with confident flavors, such as the molletes de chorizo y aguacate. Plus, the environment is just the right one, whether you’re entertaining your parents or friends.

Recommended dish: The breakfast chile relleno ($14).



José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas).

EXPAND Uova in Purgatorio in Colleyville Kathy Tran

Loveria Caffe

This one’s a bit of an outlier, both geographically and cuisine-wise. This Colleyville spot is putting Italian sauces and pasta out front in the brunch hours, and we’re gladly embracing it. Sure, you’ll find avocado toast and pancakes, but you’ll also find a Benedict with a caprese approach (we promise, the focaccia, ham and mozzarella work well).

Recommended dish: Uova in Purgatorio, the eggs in purgatory here is what the dish should be, and we’re now wanting it on more brunch menus ($13).



Loveria Caffe, 5615 Colleyville Blvd., Suite 410, Colleyville.

EXPAND A croque tartine Parisienne in Lake Highlands Taylor Adams

RM 12:20



We could go on and on and on about brunch here. Lake Highlands needs more restaurants — just ask any resident in the area — but they do have quite a good one in this French bistro. You’ll find your brunch here has intention behind every aspect: from the service to the plateware to the ingredients used and the skills in execution.

Recommended dish: The croque tartine Parisienne, a fork-and-knife kind of sandwich that’s savory with ham and oh-so-much cheese, then topped with an egg ($12).



RM 12:20, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane (Lake Highlands).



Have a brunch place you love? Let us know about it.