Best Foodie Events in Dallas Jan. 28-Feb.2: Eat Like Jesus in Galilee, Girl Scout Cookies & Beer

This week DFW is full of some of the most diverse events yet. As always, we have brewery fun like Cedar Creek’s pairing of Girl Scout Cookies and beer and themed eats like Primo’s drag brunch. But this week we also have family-friendly fun with Harry Potter-themed teas and shakes and goat yoga at a local brewery. We’ve got you all set up for the week with 10 foodie finds:
That's Showbiz Dinner and Drag Revue at Cedar Springs Tap House
4123 Cedar Springs Road
8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29
Get your weekend started on your good foot with dinner at Cedar Springs Tap House Friday night. Local drag sensations Daphne Rio and Raquel Blake play host for That's Showbiz Dinner and Drag Revue. Londeen D. Raine and Deja Dubois will be there Friday. Saturday Lipps La Rue will be there. No cover, but call 214-377-7446 for reservations.
Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Cedar Creek Brewhouse & Eatery
13090 Bee St. (Farmers Branch)
Friday, Jan. 28, to Sunday, Jan. 30
Cedar Creek Brewhouse is celebrating Girl Scout Cookie season with a special Girl Scout Cookie and beer pairing menu. Walk-ins are available for tastings, but those participating in dry January can stop by for some Girl Scout Cookies for purchase from local troops.
Meet the Maker with Roxor Gin at Toro Toro
200 Main St. in Fort Worth
5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28
Roxor Gin, a Texas-based distillery, is heading to downtown Fort Worth for an exclusive event with Toro Toro. Guests will learn about the plant-based spirit with a Q&A with the maker, complimentary samplings, half-priced appetizers, and more.
Harry Potter Butterbeer Event at The Club
1099 Schoolhouse Road (Haslet)
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Head on over to The Club at Haslet for their Harry Potter event this Saturday. With house-loaded teas, beer batter shakes and prizes for those in costume, this event is sure to be siriusly riddikulus.
Cars & Brunch at The Shop
9100 John W. Carpenter Freeway
10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Calling all gearheads, The Shop is hosting a cars (and trucks and motorcycles) and brunch event this Saturday. After hanging out in the parking lot and checking out the cars, guests can head inside for brunch at Derby’s.
Coffee, Cocoa, & Candy Cane Goat Yoga at Lockwood Distilling
506 Lockwood Drive (Richardson)
12 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Join Lockwood Distilling Co. this Saturday for goat yoga, hot cocoa and coffee. It’s going to be a chilly afternoon, so guests are encouraged to layer up; even the goats will be wearing sweaters. Bring your own mat and start your weekend off right. All proceeds benefit the animals and their humans.
Amen! Let's Eat Like Jesus In Galilee
6710 Snider Plaza
5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Foodies of DFW are hosting a unique event centered on Middle Eastern dishes reminiscent of those long ago. The group will meet at Food From Galilee to go through a culinary tour of the Middle East’s most popular dishes.
Mason & Dixie Asian New Year Celebration
603 South Main St. in Grapevine
7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 29
Popular lunchtime eatery Mason & Dixie is ringing in the Lunar New Year with a 6-course dinner with paired sake and wine. Mason & Dixie is providing a surprise amuse-bouche and special guest Hao Tran, aka @haoislostinthesauce. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Primo’s MX Drag Brunch
3309 McKinney Ave
12 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 30
Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge in Uptown is ringing in a fun-filled schedule for the new year including Primo’s Prima-Donna Drag Brunch. The show will be hosted by Jada Fox and a cast of performers. Reservations are recommended for Prima-Donna Drag Brunch and can be made on Resy.
Wine Wednesday at FnG Eats
201 Town Center Ln in Keller
5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2
Wine Wednesdays are back at FnG Eats. Bring $5 for the raffle and enjoy appetizers and wine. All funds raised will be donated to the nonprofit-of-the-month in the area. There will be tons of raffle items to win and your donation will add to the more than $40,000 raised by Wine Wednesdays since 2017.