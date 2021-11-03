Best Food Events This Weekend: Chefs for Farmers, World Food Championships and More

However, we start with a holiday tradition that has already begun ...
1321 Commerce St. (Downtown)
11 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday through Jan. 15
If you’re ready to start Christmas-ing now that Halloween is over, this time-honored Dallas holiday tradition is back starting today. Holiday Tea ($75 plus tax and gratuity for adults and $35 plus tax and gratuity for children under 12) includes two teas and three courses — sandwiches, scones and desserts — as well as a glass of Champagne for guests 21 and older. Complimentary day valet parking at The Adolphus is included. Book online through Resy.com or call The French Room at 214-651-3615.
If you love Christmas but aren’t a big fan of tea, The French Room Bar transforms into the Cocoa Lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday through Sunday as well. No reservations are required for a spot at the bar for boozy cocoa and specialty holiday drinks.
Thursday, Nov. 4Virtual Wine & Cheese Tasting with Central Market
6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Three-time James Beard Award winner Janet Fletcher and founder of the blog Planet Cheese will lead a cheese and wine tasting at Central Market this Thursday. Act fast if you want to order a tasting kit; they must be picked up today from noon to 5 p.m. today at the Lovers Lane, Plano or Fort Worth Central Markets. The class plus a tasting kit that serves two to four people is $70, and the virtual class access without a tasting kit is $20 per household. Register for either option on the Central Market website.
Grapes & Ash (Wine & Cigars) at Distinctive Vines Wine Lounge
1110 South Akard St. (The Cedars)
5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
Enjoy two-for-one house wines and cigars (from Definition Cigars) on the patio while DJ Freeze takes care of the tunes. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the music starts at 7. You can order food from the menu till 10 p.m. Sign up on Eventbrite to attend this free event.
Happy Hour Hike at Legacy West
6007 Legacy Drive (Plano)
6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4
At this monthly event, tickets ($20 per person) include a collectible tasting glass and a map to Legacy West restaurants and retailers offering samples of wine, beer, cocktails and non-alcoholic refreshers. Find out more and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
Friday, Nov. 5World Food Championships at Fair Park Centennial Hall
3809 Grand Ave. (Fair Park)
Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5 - 7
This “Olympics of Food” event where chefs from all across the country gather to compete for cash prizes will be buzzing in Fair Park for three full days. Spectators can watch preliminary rounds in 10 categories: sandwich, soup, seafood, bacon, steak, dessert, chef, recipe, burger and barbecue.
Significant tasting opportunities are included with general admission ($15 for adults) and additional ticketed specialty tasting events (a Brunch Bar and Bourb'N'Que) will be offered. Learn more about the World Food Championships on their website, and get your tickets on the Fair Park events and ticketing website.
Belle Glos Wine Dinner at The Oceanaire
13340 Dallas Parkway (North Dallas)
6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5
This five-course meal at The Oceanaire Seafood Room will tour the California Coastal Vineyards with pairings from Belle Glos wines. See the full menu and purchase tickets ($175) on Eventbrite.
Saturday, Nov. 610th Annual Chefs for Farmers: Farm Tour
Board at NorthPark Mall, 8687 N. Central Expressway (North Dallas)
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
As part of the 10th Annual Chefs for Farmers event, there will be a farm tour from to McKinney and Lucas. The first stop is at Roots with Andrea Shackelford of Harvest Seasonal Kitchen preparing food. At Profound Microfarm in Lucas, Joel Orsini of Profound Foods will create food and drinks. Erika Radtke of Girl with Flour will be at the third stop at Water Boy Farms and Apiary in Lucas. Buy tickets ($125) on the McKinney Roots QGiv page.
DEVOUR Street Food Festival at The Exchange Food Hall
211 S Akard St. (Discovery District)
3-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Also part of Chefs for Farmers, this new event is an all-inclusive street food style festival with bites from more than 13 restaurants. Beer, wine, cocktails from Maker’s Mark, Ketel One Botanicals, Tanqueray, and Big Country Hard Seltzer are also included, and music will be provided by DJ Yuna. Tickets are $85 on Prekindle.
Blues, Bandits and BBQ 2021 with Go Oak Cliff
Kidd Springs Park, 1003 Cedar Hill Ave.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the live music at this family-friendly and pet-friendly event with neighborhood barbecue teams cooking. Tickets are $40 for a barbecue plate and two drink tokens, $25 for barbecue only or $15 for two drink tokens. Get all the details and buy tickets on Eventbrite .
Dallas Uptown Rotary Club Men Who Cook
Beehive Dallas, 1512 Edison St. (Uptown)
5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
The “Celebrity Chefs” of the Rotary Club will prepare bite-sized samples of their recipes. Other activities include live music, a silent auction and a wine pull. Get all the details and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
Brew Lab and Coffee Brewing Class at White Rock Coffee
WRC Brew Lab, 10109 E. Northwest Highway (Northeast Dallas)
9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
Learn how to make a great cup of coffee at home or the office or your favorite campsite from folks who really know their coffee. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite.
A Taste of Two Legends at Morton's The Steakhouse Dallas
2222 McKinney Ave.
6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
This five-course dinner will be paired with fine wines from five prestigious Willamette Valley wineries. Passed hors d’oeuvres include salmon tartare; Asian pear, melon, and citrus gastrique; duck foie mousse and more. And that’s just the beginning. See the full menu and purchase tickets on Eventbrite.
Boba Tea Tasting at Moge Tee in Carrollton
1016 W. Trinity Mills Road, Suite 100 (Carrollton)
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
This tea shop in the Korean Mall/Shops at Old Denton is onto something. Sometimes when you see a boba menu, you just want all the tea. At this event you can have it all (OK, almost all) with a flight of four 8-oz tastings with toppings, plus a regular-sized drink and a goodie bag. Choose your flight from a menu of 19 options and customize your selections. Other fun planned for the event includes photo ops, raffles and shopping for boba-themed gifts. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.
Cars & Coffee at Duino Coffee in McKinney
7650 Stacy Road, Suite 200 (McKinney)
8-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
All types of cars are welcomed at this monthly free event for coffee lovers and car enthusiasts. Spectators don’t need to register, but if you want to show your car, you can find registration information on Eventbrite.
Sunday, Nov. 7Chefs for Farmers Main Event at Dallas Heritage Village
1515 S Harwood St. (The Cedars)
2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
At this annual event, chefs from a few dozen Dallas restaurants pair with local farms and purveyors to create delicious dishes and share samples. Adult beverages from local wineries, distilleries and breweries make it even more fun. This year’s event will also include a Rosé Garden, a Tailgate Par-TAY and a Go Texas area featuring all things born and bred in the great state of Texas. Tickets are $125 per person for general admission or $195 for VIP on Prekindle.
And Beyond...
Wine & Dine Dinner with Chefs Aaron Bludorn and Matt McCallister at Homewood
4002 Oak Lawn Ave.
6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9
Here’s a heads up for a very special evening next week at Homewood. Produced by the Dallas Food & Wine Alliance (DFWA), this will be their first chef collaboration dinner. Award-winning sommelier and Alliance board member Paula Rester Salinas will create wine pairings for the five-course dinner.
Learn more about the chefs, see the full menu and purchase your tickets ($195) on Eventbrite.