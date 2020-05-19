Good to Go: Quesadillas at Aca las Tortas Are Full of Meaty Flavor, Just Ask for the Right Kind

Good to Go is a column where our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

After we wrote about the alambre from la Banqueta in Old East Dallas, we got plenty of messages from people who said they love it there, too. But more important, they told us about more things we had to try.

One of those, also in Old East Dallas, wasn’t for tacos, nor was it for the food that’s in the name. Instead, we went to Aca las Tortas on Worth Street for a quesadilla.

“If you order a Mexico City-style quesadilla (which is fried cornmeal filled with a choice of meat), I would order a quesadilla with tinga or one with cheese and rajas,” a friend said. “One will fill you up. But make sure you say ‘Mexico City-style quesadilla,’ or they might give you one with flour tortillas.”

Consulting with a different friend who lives close to the restaurant led to this: “They are always closed even before all of this.”

Well, Monday, it was open for a later lunch. There are, indeed, two quesadillas on the menu: quesadillas de harina (flour) with your choice of meat and cheese ($8.75). You’ll get that with rice, beans, pico de gallo, salad and sour cream. But we're not here for that.

EXPAND It's pretty large. And it's pretty wonderful, too. Taylor Adams

The quesadilla Mexicana (as it’s listed on the menu) is a large, homemade corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, cotija, lettuce and sour cream ($5.75). Choose your filling: beef fajita, chicken fajita, pastor, tinga, huitlacoche (really!), flor de calabaza and chicharrón prensado.

This day, they have nopales as a special. This would be the immediate order, but the source specifically said the tinga was the best, so the tinga’s the choice. Want rice and beans? Source days ago: “One will fill you up.” Nah.

There’s no regret in that, the meat choice, this quesadilla or stopping here today. The tortilla is fresh and sturdy enough to hold everything until you eat too quickly and some meat falls out. Even with the other ingredients, the tinga's the highlight here, dominating the flavor and letting the cheese, lettuce and sour cream just complement it along the way for a decadent bite.

EXPAND Aca las Tortas is on Worth Street in Old East Dallas. Taylor Adams

Two small cups of salsa top the Styrofoam box containing this goodness — both are fine, the green quite good and the red good for heat. But there’s enough flavor in the tinga alone, and those salsas will taste perfectly fine on eggs tomorrow.

Another visit will have to happen — or maybe one day when we can hang around friends again, we can go and get different things to try. But future visits will definitely involve the flor de calabaza (squash blossoms) and the chicharron prensado — no cheese needed on either of these.

Right now, Aca las Tortas is open for takeout. Only four guests are allowed inside at once, tape marks spots for social distancing and they ask that customers wear masks when they enter.

Aca las Tortas, 4420 Worth St. 469-730-3141.