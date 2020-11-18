Thanksgiving to Go: Dessert Edition

We’ve offered you a lot of Thanksgiving information: Where to go if you want to dine in, some restaurants offering great takeout meals and must-go-to spots if you’re cooking.

With whatever you choose, you’ll need dessert. It’s 2020, we’re in a pandemic and it’s a holiday — do you need more excuses to consume extra calories? We thought not, and if you’re going to splurge, make it worth your while with top desserts from Dallas businesses. Here are some of our favorites.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie 3700 McKinney Ave., No. 150 (Uptown), 214-613-3570



Bisous has plenty to offer on its holiday menu. You could go with macarons, an apple-streusel pie or a pumpkin pie, but the chocolate-pecan tart has our eye. Get a 9-inch tart for $45: A chocolate tart shell is filled with pecan pie filling and dark chocolate chips. Orders picked up Nov. 25 need to be made by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Emporium Pies 314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District), 2708 Main St., No. 101 (Deep Ellum) and 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney, 469-206-6126



This popular pie spot has online ordering for pickup (and local delivery) Nov. 23-25. Get a Drop Dead Gorgeous, pumpkin spice pie with gingerbread crust, or the Smooth Operator, French silk chocolate with a pretzel crust, for $40 a pie. Or mix and match with slices of various flavors for $6 a pop.

Humble 9014 Garland Road (White Rock), 214-458-9039



This absolutely fantastic, too-tasty-to-be-true pie shop becomes a seriously efficient machine come Thanksgiving The shop is taking orders through 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for customers to pick up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. The pie options include chocolate cream, coconut cream, Bayou Goo, old-fashioned apple and more. (And if you want to save time deciding, just get the Bayou Goo and let that deliciousness improve your life.)

Bayou Goo from Humble. Taylor Adams

José 4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas), 214-891-5673



So José has a take-home feast for Thanksgiving you can get for your family, but whether or not you get that, you would be well served Thanksgiving Day or any day to get the pear and chocolate mole frangipane ($8). A marzipan crust carries a pear and custard pie with Dude Sweet Chocolate mole, Henry’s Mexican vanilla ice cream and goat’s milk cajeta. You’ll take one bite and make this one of your favorite desserts in town.

Sift + Pour 2401 Victory Park Lane, No. 160 (Victory Park), 214-238-2988



This bakery has three pies to select from, each costing $40: pumpkin, loaded pecan or silken chocolate. You have the option to select gluten-free (add $5 per pie) or the regular and add on other goodies such as wine or cookies. If you want pie for weeks, you can get all three pie options for $100 ($110 for all three gluten-free).

Veritas Wine Room 2323 N. Henderson Ave., No. 103, 214-841-9463



For those of us who want to drink dessert, get something special for the holiday at Veritas. Give them a call, tell them what you’re after, what you’re cooking, what astrological sign you are — whatever you want, and they’ll give you a memorable bottle.