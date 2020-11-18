 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| Holidays |

Thanksgiving to Go: Dessert Edition

Taylor Adams | November 18, 2020 | 4:00am
A chocolate-pecan tart.EXPAND
A chocolate-pecan tart.
courtesy of Bisous Bisous Patisserie
AA

We’ve offered you a lot of Thanksgiving information: Where to go if you want to dine in, some restaurants offering great takeout meals and must-go-to spots if you’re cooking.

With whatever you choose, you’ll need dessert. It’s 2020, we’re in a pandemic and it’s a holiday — do you need more excuses to consume extra calories? We thought not, and if you’re going to splurge, make it worth your while with top desserts from Dallas businesses. Here are some of our favorites.

Bisous Bisous Patisserie

3700 McKinney Ave., No. 150 (Uptown), 214-613-3570


Bisous has plenty to offer on its holiday menu. You could go with macarons, an apple-streusel pie or a pumpkin pie, but the chocolate-pecan tart has our eye. Get a 9-inch tart for $45: A chocolate tart shell is filled with pecan pie filling and dark chocolate chips. Orders picked up Nov. 25 need to be made by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Related Stories

Emporium Pies

314 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District), 2708 Main St., No. 101 (Deep Ellum) and 107 S. Tennessee St., McKinney, 469-206-6126


This popular pie spot has online ordering for pickup (and local delivery) Nov. 23-25. Get a Drop Dead Gorgeous, pumpkin spice pie with gingerbread crust, or the Smooth Operator, French silk chocolate with a pretzel crust, for $40 a pie. Or mix and match with slices of various flavors for $6 a pop.

Humble

9014 Garland Road (White Rock), 214-458-9039


This absolutely fantastic, too-tasty-to-be-true pie shop becomes a seriously efficient machine come Thanksgiving The shop is taking orders through 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for customers to pick up between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 24 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25. The pie options include chocolate cream, coconut cream, Bayou Goo, old-fashioned apple and more. (And if you want to save time deciding, just get the Bayou Goo and let that deliciousness improve your life.)

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us
Bayou Goo from Humble.
Bayou Goo from Humble.
Taylor Adams

José

4931 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas), 214-891-5673


So José has a take-home feast for Thanksgiving you can get for your family, but whether or not you get that, you would be well served Thanksgiving Day or any day to get the pear and chocolate mole frangipane ($8). A marzipan crust carries a pear and custard pie with Dude Sweet Chocolate mole, Henry’s Mexican vanilla ice cream and goat’s milk cajeta. You’ll take one bite and make this one of your favorite desserts in town.

Sift + Pour

2401 Victory Park Lane, No. 160 (Victory Park), 214-238-2988


This bakery has three pies to select from, each costing $40: pumpkin, loaded pecan or silken chocolate. You have the option to select gluten-free (add $5 per pie) or the regular and add on other goodies such as wine or cookies. If you want pie for weeks, you can get all three pie options for $100 ($110 for all three gluten-free).

Veritas Wine Room

2323 N. Henderson Ave., No. 103, 214-841-9463


For those of us who want to drink dessert, get something special for the holiday at Veritas. Give them a call, tell them what you’re after, what you’re cooking, what astrological sign you are — whatever you want, and they’ll give you a memorable bottle.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.