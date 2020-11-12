12 Dallas Restaurants with Tasty Takeout Options for Thanksgiving

Get a variety of foods from Asian Mint this holiday.

If you’re looking for silver linings in the adversity that’s clouded 2020 so far, here’s an important one: Your options for serving a fabulous Thanksgiving dinner without cooking might be the best they’ve ever been this year.

As someone who craves Thanksgiving sides and desserts year-round, this writer found it impossible to limit this list to 10, even after listing 10 restaurants where you can dine in for the holiday. (Most of those are offering takeout, too.)

But a list of 12 seems just right, especially since you’ll find turkey dinners and more menu offerings at prices that range from budget-friendly to extravagant.

Al Biernat’s 4217 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn) and 5251 Spring Valley Road (Far North Dallas)

If you want to bring decadence to your Thanksgiving dinner, Al Biernat’s has some inspiring takeout options.

Order a traditional whole 12- to 14-pound turkey with gravy or a 7- to 8-pound, smoked, heritage, spiral-sliced ham for $99 each. Meals are hot and ready to serve with family-style sides available a la carte.

The list of traditional Thanksgiving side offerings is generous: Choose from deviled eggs, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, roasted Brussels sprouts, whipped sweet potatoes and more. You can also opt for your favorite Al Biernat’s signature sides such as garlic mashed potatoes, Al’s salad and mushroom or lobster risotto.

Complete the meal with a wide selection of desserts, wine and cocktails by the liter.

Order by 6 p.m. Nov 23. Pick up by Nov 25.

For more information and ordering, call the Oak Lawn location at 214-209-2201, the North location at 972-239-3400, or visit the website.

Asian Mint 11617 N. Central Expressway, No. 135 (North Dallas); 4246 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5450 W. Lovers Lane (Inwood Village, North Dallas); 300 W. Campbell Road, No. 140, Richardson

This year, Asian Mint has created a Thai-inspired menu with three individual meals available for dine-in or to-go and three family platter meal kit options to preorder for Thanksgiving Day.

The choices include cranberry crispy chicken with broccoli, golden squash stir-fry with chicken and egg or green bean chicken basil with sliced almonds. Each meal is paired with jasmine rice and will be served through Nov. 25 at all locations and via third-party delivery apps.

Family platter meal kits, priced from $49 to $65, are based on the same entrees, and each serves five to eight people. Meal kits also include an 8-inch round, dairy- and gluten-free Thai pumpkin custard.

Order by Thursday for a Friday pickup and for the week of Thanksgiving, order by Nov. 23 for Nov. 25 pickup.

Order meal kits for pickup at the Forest location.

Babb Brothers BBQ & Blues 3015 Gulden Lane (Trinity Groves)

If you like your Thanksgiving meat smoked, take home an Ancho-honey-glazed, whole smoked turkey for the family. The 16- to 18-pound turkeys, mesquite-smoked for 16 hours, are available for $80.

Complete your meal with any of Babb Brothers’ 11 side dish offerings, from smoked green beans to bourbon corn.

Order by 5 p.m. Nov 20, and pick up by 4 p.m. Nov 25.

Bread Winners Cafe and Bakery 3301 McKinney Ave. (Uptown); 5560 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center); 4021 Preston Road, Plano

Since you may have adjusted your gathering size this year, Bread Winners is offering a simple solution with a $19 traditional holiday meal you can order in any quantity. Delivery may be available depending on your location.

Call 214-754-0099 for more details and to place your order.

Celebration Market 4503 W. Lovers Lane (Northwest Dallas)

With Cajun-fried or rosemary-roasted turkey offerings and family dinners in three sizes, Celebration Market has your Thanksgiving takeout covered with complete meal packages starting at $90.

Choose your feast size: mini for four, small for six to eight or large for 12 to 16 people. All meals include turkey gravy, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread stuffing with sausage and yeast rolls.

The small feast comes with one pie, and the large feast includes two pies. A variety of additional sides, salads, bread and desserts are available to add on.

Order by Nov 19, and pick up by 6 p.m. Nov 25.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine 3404 Rankin St., University Park

DIVE Coastal Cuisine is focusing on lighter and healthy choices for your Thanksgiving table with its entrees and sides.

Choose an herbed and brined turkey that serves 10 ($180) or seasoned and seared, grass-fed beef tenderloin for five to eight people ($260).

Some of the sides available to add on are orange-cranberry sauce, rosemary ciabatta stuffing with apple sausage and curry butternut squash. You can also add on one of DIVE’s charcuterie boards.

Order one day in advance. Ordering is also available by emailing or calling the restaurant at 214-891-1700.

Lockhart Smokehouse 400 West Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)

Does smoked prime rib or brisket sound good for Thanksgiving? Of course it does, and Lockhart Smokehouse is offering both in addition to smoked ham or turkey.

The prime rib ($150), smoked turkey ($75) and boneless smoked ham ($70) each feed eight to 10 people. A whole smoked brisket ($220) feeds 18 to 20 people, or fewer if you want leftovers that you’ll really want to eat.

Sides that include green bean casserole, cheesy potato casserole and smoked cream corn also serve eight to 10 people. Add wine or beer and peach cobbler for dessert for a meal that will make the whole family happy.

Meals will be served cold and vacuum-sealed with instructions for reheating with side dishes in aluminum half pans.

Order by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov 23. Pick up by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 25.

Norma’s 1123 W. Davis St. (North Oak Cliff); 9100 N. Central Expressway, No. 151. (North Dallas); additional locations in Far North Dallas, Plano and Frisco

Norma’s Cafe has all the traditional options covered with roasted or smoked sliced turkey breast, a whole smoked turkey or a whole spiral-cut glazed ham for $99.99 each.

Dinners serve eight to 10 people and include two quarts of dressing, one quart of giblet gravy, one quart each of mashed potatoes and green beans, cranberry sauce, one dozen rolls and a 10-inch pumpkin pie. Additional sides such as turnip greens or candied yams are also available.

When you visit Norma’s during the holiday season, be sure to participate in their annual tradition to fill out a postcard to send to veterans and active military.

Holiday meals available throughout November. For Thanksgiving Day, order by Nov 20 and pick up by 2 p.m. Nov 25.

View the online order form for the full menu, ordering information and phone numbers for locations.

Petra and the Beast 601 N. Haskell Ave. (East Dallas)

Chef Misti Norris is cooking up a Thanksgiving dinner at Petra and the Beast. For $265, the meal serves five or more adults and includes a five-day-brined and smoked Richardson Farm half turkey with pan gravy and cornbread dressing, broccoli and cheese rice casserole, potato and preserved allium gratin, a green salad, rolls and chocolate pecan pie.

Turkeys are available ready to eat, or you can choose to heat it with your sides. You can also add on a half-pound of house-smoked, honey-glazed ham for $15.

No order deadline has been specified, but order soon, as quantities are limited. Pick up from noon to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 or 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 26.

Text 318-935-0906 to order.

Rise + Thyme 211 S. Akard St. (downtown)

Get celebrity chef Amanda Freitag’s take on Thanksgiving takeout at Rise + Thyme, which recently opened in the AT&T Discovery District.

The take-home meal for four ($150) includes skin-on turkey breast with herb stuffing, maple-pecan sweet potato mash, Yukon mashed potatoes and braised collard greens. Turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, Parker House dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin cheesecake are also included.

Order by Nov 19, and pick up from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 or 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 26.

Call 972-268-7605 to order.

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery 8041 Walnut Hill Lane, No. 846 (North Dallas); 3211 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn); 5100 Belt Line Road, No. 824, Addison

If your favorite Thanksgiving tradition centers on breakfast, two brunch kit options will make your morning.

An egg casserole kit and a pumpkin brioche French toast kit both come with a main course, fruit salad, mixed greens salad and a pack of Snooze’s "tenderbelly" bacon. Recipe cards and directions for heating and baking are included.

Gratitude cards and Thanksgiving breakfast conversation starters are also part of the kit to help you enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Order Nov. 16 to 28.

TJ’s Seafood Market 6025 Royal Lane, No. 110 (North Dallas) and 4212 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Seafood lovers have an abundance of choices from TJ’s Seafood Market with options including ready-to-eat seafood, holiday platters, family-sized sides and caviar with blinis.

You might start your meal with smoked salmon dip or crab-stuffed mushrooms, then keep it casual with lobster rolls or beef tenderloin sliders.

East Coast oysters, king crab legs or steamed and cracked lobster are just a few of the offerings. Round out the meal with squash and zucchini, crispy Brussels sprouts with lemon aioli, or other favorite sides from TJ’s.

Order by Nov 23, and pick up after noon Nov. 24 or Nov. 25 at either location.