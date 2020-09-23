Bishop Dunne Dads' Club Helps Its Community's Families and Restaurants

The dads' club of Bishop Dunne Catholic School has tapped into its alumni resources to help their own during these hard and unpredictable times.

Michael Alfers is the assistant director of middle school at the private school in Oak Cliff and coordinates with the dads' club. In mid-March when restaurants, businesses and schools started shutting down, they looked for ways to help each other out.

“We decided to make a list of restaurants with Bishop Dunne connections, owned by alumni or current families,” Alfers says. “We sent that list out to the school community so that they could support those restaurants through takeout and curbside service. It was widely known that the pandemic would affect small restaurants, so we wanted to try to support our Falcon family restaurant owners.

“One of our dads proposed the idea that we deliver meals to families with financial hardship from those restaurants with a Bishop Dunne connection. In this way, the community would be helping the community."

In part, they tapped into funds they had raised in the fall to purchase meals from restaurants with Bishop Dunne connections.

Brothers Juan (left) and Brent Reaves of Smokey John's Bar-B-Que are Bishop Dunn alumni. Paige Stewart

Restaurants in North Oak Cliff are also stepping out to help others through the school.

Owners of Smokey John's Bar-B-Que and Home Cooking, Juan and Brent Reaves, are Bishop Dunne alumni (class of 1989 and 1995) and offered a meal-for-meal match.

“They ended up donating over $600 in meals as part of their generosity,” Alfers says.

BBBop Seoul Kitchen owners Sandy and Greg Bussy, who have kids at Bishop Dunne, have also been generous in helping to provide meals.

As well, El Taxequeno Taqueria, owned by the Monroy family, Taco y Vino, owned by a former Bishop Dunne family, and Odom's BBQ owned by a current Bishop Dunne family, have all pitched in.

Collectively, they're continuing to support families in need as well as their restaurants.