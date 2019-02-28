 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Bitter End sits at the corner of Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in the space that used to house IdleRye.EXPAND
Bitter End sits at the corner of Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in the space that used to house IdleRye.
Taylor Adams

Deep Ellum's Latest Brunch Spot Is an Oyster Bar in the Old IdleRye Space

Taylor Adams | February 28, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

When a restaurant you love closes and another replaces it, you might not be dying to see what they’ve done to the place.

For Bitter End, which sits at the corner of Elm Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard, this restaurant, which occupies what was once IdleRye, does a fair job. Where the bar was is now an oyster bar, and where a partially open kitchen was, you'll now find the main bar. And TV screens are everywhere.

For brunch, Bitter End offers a simple menu. Brunch cocktails include a Michelada ($10), a “big-ass mimosa” ($15) and a bloody mary ($9). Unfortunately, it’s yet another place with a subpar bloody mary mix.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The layout of Bitter End includes a large bar and another spacious bar for oysters. Opposite this is some pretty fantastic art featuring the likes of David Bowie.EXPAND
The layout of Bitter End includes a large bar and another spacious bar for oysters. Opposite this is some pretty fantastic art featuring the likes of David Bowie.
Taylor Adams

Brunch-wise, there’s nothing to really complain about here. Though looking at the menu, nothing jumps out as a must-have. Avocado toasts ($10) and steak and eggs ($15) present some tried-and-true options, but we know how they’ll taste. A California benedict ($11) offers the standard with added avocado.

The most interesting items include the White Trash Hash ($10). If you like tater tots, this can be your thing, especially if you really want an entire plate of them.

The White Trash Hash — we’re not endorsing the names of the dishes, but the flavors are all right.EXPAND
The White Trash Hash — we’re not endorsing the names of the dishes, but the flavors are all right.
Taylor Adams

The tots are well made and topped with poblano cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and a poached egg. It feels like an exaggerated side plate. It’s possible an extra egg could help that.

The Chick Magnet ($11) ended up being the best item on the table. A house-made cheddar biscuit that’s good enough to eat on its own sandwiches a crispy chicken thigh. Throw in some provolone melted to a crisp, brush the whole thing with a jalapeno honey and you’ve got something to savor.

A messy but perfect little plate is the Chick Magnet. If other dishes are like this piece of fried chicken, Deep Ellum has a solid new restaurant on its streets.EXPAND
A messy but perfect little plate is the Chick Magnet. If other dishes are like this piece of fried chicken, Deep Ellum has a solid new restaurant on its streets.
Taylor Adams

It’s a good plate – but more importantly, it provides hope for the restaurant. The biscuit is quite perfect, and the fried chicken thigh is some of the best fried chicken around right now. A crispy batter covering a perfectly moist meat goes a long, satisfying way.

Add some creativity to this menu and it might be worth return visits for brunch. That or maybe a cheap mimosa.

Bitter End, 2826 Elm St. (Deep Ellum)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: