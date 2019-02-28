Deep Ellum's Latest Brunch Spot Is an Oyster Bar in the Old IdleRye Space

Bitter End sits at the corner of Elm Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in the space that used to house IdleRye.

When a restaurant you love closes and another replaces it, you might not be dying to see what they’ve done to the place.

For Bitter End, which sits at the corner of Elm Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard, this restaurant, which occupies what was once IdleRye, does a fair job. Where the bar was is now an oyster bar, and where a partially open kitchen was, you'll now find the main bar. And TV screens are everywhere.

For brunch, Bitter End offers a simple menu. Brunch cocktails include a Michelada ($10), a “big-ass mimosa” ($15) and a bloody mary ($9). Unfortunately, it’s yet another place with a subpar bloody mary mix.