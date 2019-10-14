 


Sisters (from left) Darla McCuen, Shinita Briggs and Kim Haynes are the masterminds behind Oak Cliff bakery Kookie Haven.EXPAND
Sisters (from left) Darla McCuen, Shinita Briggs and Kim Haynes are the masterminds behind Oak Cliff bakery Kookie Haven.
Dalila Thomas

Black Restaurant Week Is Showcasing These Dallas Businesses This Week

Taylor Adams | October 14, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Black Restaurant Week returns to Dallas for its second year, encouraging residents to head to businesses highlighting African, African American and Caribbean cuisine.

“It’s an awareness campaign, that’s what we love about our project: We love to showcase that culinary talent,” says Derek Robinson, marketing director of Black Restaurant Week.

He, along with Warren Luckett and Falayn Ferrell founded the organization in 2016 in Houston with the goal of increasing awareness for black culinary professionals.

Since then, they expanded to other cities, going to Philadelphia, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the Bay Area.

Through Oct. 20, you can go to participating restaurants that have various offerings for Black Restaurant Week. Businesses such as the Island Spot, Records Barbecue, Shells-and-Tails 2 Geaux, Peace, Love and Eatz, Lolo’s Chicken-and-Waffles, South Dallas Cafe and Kookie Haven will offer prix-fixe menus starting at $10.

A burrito bowl made perfect with fried oyster mushrooms from Peace, Love and Eatz
A burrito bowl made perfect with fried oyster mushrooms from Peace, Love and Eatz
Philip Kingston

The “signature event,” as Robinson puts it, is the Nosh culinary showcase and Power of the Palate bartending competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. in West Dallas. Seventeen catering stations will be there providing tastes, including one from DeSoto ISD.

“They were with us last year just as volunteers to get more experience in the culinary space, but they wanted to have a booth this year, so we said, 'Come on,'” Robinson says.

Black Restaurant Week will also donate a portion of proceeds from the showcase registration to Family Agriculture Resource Management Services. FARMS helps African American farmers with various aspects, including estate planning, healthcare and legal aid.

Black Restaurant Week in Dallas started Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 20.

