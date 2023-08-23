 Black Tap in Dallas is Now Open in Dallas; Here's What We Want to Try | Dallas Observer
But Look at Those Shakes: Black Tap Is Now Open in Victory Park

Black Tap is opened in Victory Park with its over-the-top milkshakes, burgers, beer and wings. The Dr Pepper Old Fashioned and Cakeshake shot have our attention.
August 23, 2023
The Cakeshake at Black Tap, which is now open in Victory Park.
The Cakeshake at Black Tap, which is now open in Victory Park. Courtesy of Black Tap
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the creator of the trademarked CrazyShake milkshakes, is now open in Dallas. The new location is directly across from the entrance to the W Hotel, near the American Airlines Center.

Black Tap is an American-style eatery on designer steroids. The first location was New York City's SOHO neighborhood with a mere 15 seats. There are locations in Las Vegas, Dubai, Singapore, Geneva and elsewhere, and now Dallas makes 19 globally.
The exterior of Black Tap.
Courtesy of Black Tap
Owner Julie Mulligan says her team spent a lot of time exploring Dallas before opening this spot to ensure they could "bring something that further elevates the city’s offerings and, beyond our quality food, we’re here to introduce our innovative dining experience complete with a fun, creative vibe."

Black Tap Menu Items on Our Wish List

The menu here is wings, burgers, chicken, salads and shakes. There are some Texas twists, like barbecue fries ($13) with ground beef, queso, TX Bourbon BBQ Sauce, coffee barbecue seasoning and chili oil. The TX burger ($23) has bacon, Colby cheese, an onion ring, TX Bourbon BBQ Sauce, peppercorn mayo and a coffee barbecue rub. (Feels like they heard about coffee used as a rub on brisket and really ran with that. Interested to see how this tastes.)
The All-American Burger at Black Tap.
Courtesy of Black Tap
The Champ ($21) is a half-pound wagyu pattie with house buttermilk dill, blue cheese and arugula. This burger won the People's Choice award at the NYC Wine and Food Festival's burger bash three times — hence, the name.

The CrazyShakes is what has put Black Tap on the TikTok map. The Cakeshake ($18.50) has a vanilla frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles and a slice of funfetti cake on top. The Brooklyn Blackout ($16) has a chocolate-frosted rim with mini-chocolate chips topped with two chocolate brownies. Can one add a shot of Kahlua to the shakes?

Black Tap does have eight local craft beers on tap, which is nice. All are priced at $7 and $8, which is nicer. The trending Champagne of beer, Miller High Life, is only $5.

The cocktail menu includes a Dr Pepper Old Fashioned made with Balcones Baby Blue bourbon, Dr Pepper, Angostura and orange oil. And at $12, it's old-fashioned pricing too.

The BT Bushwacker slushie (not tired of the boozy slushie trend at all) is made with Jack Daniel's, Mr Black (cold brew) coconut cream, vanilla soft serve and chocolate syrup. No, you shut up.

There's also a Shake Shot section of the menu. A cakeshot ($9) is like an aperitif, we presume. Vodka, Amaretto, Irish cream, vanilla soft served, cake batter, with a vanilla frosted rim and rainbow sprinkles. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

