Bonton Farms Gets $60K from Chili's Round-Up Campaign

May 31, 2022 4:00AM

Last week Rick Badgley (right) and Tammy Jones-Still (left) of Brinker International, Chili's parent company, presented Daron Babcock (center) with a $60,000 check.
Last week Rick Badgley (right) and Tammy Jones-Still (left) of Brinker International, Chili's parent company, presented Daron Babcock (center) with a $60,000 check. Chili's
Bonton Farms is a verdant gem. This urban farm in South Dallas started out as a neighborhood plot and has grown into two fully functioning farms, a cafe and a vital community hub. Bonton intentionally provides career opportunities to the historically underserved community, and its organically grown produce is available for residents, local restaurants, at their own café on-site and through farmers markets.

In addition to that, last year founder Daron Babcock announced a comprehensive $11.6 million capital campaign, Project Gamechanger, to create a health and wellness center in the Bonton neighborhood near the farm, along with a financial institution and 40 affordable housing units.

Last week with the help of local Chili's restaurants and customers, they got a step closer to the goal.
click to enlarge A view from Bonton's cafe, overlooking their garden. - TAYLOR ADAMS
A view from Bonton's cafe, overlooking their garden.
Taylor Adams
The restaurant chain, which is owned by Dallas-based Brinker International, sponsored a round-up program at all of their 80 DFW restaurants. Each time a guest paid for their bill, they had the opportunity to round up to the next dollar with all additional funds going straight to Bonton Farms. Guests could add any additional amount if they so desired.

“For far too long, Dallas has been known as a tale of two cities,” Daron Babcock said in a statement about the program. “Among the many disparities neighborhoods like Bonton have historically experienced, the lack of economic opportunity remains high on the list. Bonton Farms is committed to disrupting these systems of inequity, which continue to hold back so many of our neighbors to this very day."

In 2020 Chili's CEO Wyman Roberts toured the farm and determined that the mission and project were worth more than a one-time check and developed a GROW Workforce and Development Program. Through a five-session training program, groups of workers who were experiencing homelessness, had been incarcerated or had other factors prohibiting them from employment, received a certificate indicating they were eligible for restaurant employment at Chili's or other places.

The Bonton Farm round-up program was then launched in December 2021 at only five locations initially. After a successful run, they expanded the program throughout North Texas at a total of 80 restaurants.

Diners pitched in more than $60,000, which was presented to Bonton Farms last week. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels
