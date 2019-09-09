 


4
BrewFest 2019 was another hit.EXPAND
BrewFest 2019 was another hit.
Christopher Durbin

BrewFest Was a Cool Break on a Hot Weekend

Taylor Adams | September 9, 2019 | 4:41am
AA

It seems like people all over social media spent Labor Day weekend posting about the end of summer.

Dallasites know aummer isn't over yet.

That's why when this past Saturday hit 102 degrees, a cold beer was nearly mandatory.

BrewFest made that easy with hundreds of beers for people to taste throughout the evening.

We had so many beers, it would take up your whole screen to list them, but some local favorites were there from Deep Ellum Brewing Company, Peticolas Brewing Company and more. Other Texas and national beers were poured, too (as was a personal favorite of this writer, Breckenridge Brewery).

Food was plenty, too — we're not pouring a bunch of beer without access to eats in the heat, after all. Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, Philly Pretzel Factory, Taqueria Taxco and Tutta's Pizza were all giving us sustenance.

Also present were our friendly photographers who braved the heat to bring you some excellent photos of the event. Check out the BrewFest slideshow to relive the night or see why you should come next year.

Want to get in on the next Dallas Observer event? Tacolandia comes to the Dallas Farmers Market on Oct. 5.

