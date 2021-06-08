 
Dallas Observer BrewFest is Back, Presale Tickets On Sale Now

Lauren Drewes Daniels | June 8, 2021 | 10:00am
BrewFest is back at the Dallas Farmers Market Sept. 11.
Christopher Durbin
It’s been a long lonely year without festivals and events. We miss mingling with the local breweries, restaurants and artists who foster our vibrant local culture.

Luckily, we’re vaxed and back. The Dallas Observer 11th Annual BrewFest returns Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Dallas Farmers Market. One of the first local beer festivals, this outdoor beer-sampling event will feature hundreds of local, international and craft beers as well as music, food and artists.

Presale tickets are on now sale through June 11 at 9 a.m.

General admission tickets include entry at 3 p.m and 12, 2-ounce beer samples from hundreds of options for $35. Use promo code BREWFAN. Additional sampling cards can be purchased at the event. VIP tickets include early entry at 2 p.m. with access to the VIP area with private restrooms, liquor samples and complimentary food, in addition to 12, 2-ounce beer pours all for $69.

Weekender Tickets

What's better than beer? Beer with a bottomless brunch the next morning. Head on back to the Farmers Market on Sunday, Sept. 12, and join us for our 5th Annual Morning After Brunch event featuring local restaurants, a Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar, Boozy Juice Bar, and of course more beer.

Weekender Tickets include a general admission ticket to both BrewFest and the Morning After Brunch for $60. 

Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.

