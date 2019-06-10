Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes Gives Lake Highlands New York Vibes (at Small-Town Prices)

When at a burger joint that celebrates Notorious B.I.G., you gotta try the Biggie Duets burger.

It was all a dream.

Those legendary Biggie Smalls lyrics sit above a mural of the Brooklyn-born rapper in Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes. But it’s far from fan art. It poses as a precursor to what New York natives and cousins James Richardson and Jeff Dort created. When they decided to call Dallas home, it allowed them kick in the door and make a splash in the restaurant scene.

“I would come out here a lot to watch the Cowboys play,” Richardson says. “I saw that Dallas was a good place to come to start something. So I stayed.”

EXPAND If you're homesick for New York, this might help. A little. Dalila Thomas

And aside from the hypnotizing décor, one of the biggest treats about Brickhouse is that the prices are just as good. One of the customer favorites is the Biggie Duets ($7.99), a juicy, double-patty cheeseburger with bacon and all the fixins. Looking for a little egg with your bacon? The Brunch Burger ($7.89), with applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, homemade hash and a fried egg, hits all the right spots. And over-the-top shakes, like the Candy Crush Overload ($5.75), make for a sweet finish.

In addition to the great deals, Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes is notorious for pushing a strong community initiative. One dollar is donated to Lake Highlands High School every time a customer buys the Go Wildcats Burger ($6.49), which boasts avocados and pepper jack cheese. They also open up their space to organizations to host unique events, like a Let’s Talk Therapy session focusing on men and mental health.

EXPAND The brunch burger is a meal between a bun. Dalila Thomas

“To be honest with you, in New York, you work and go home,” Richardson says. "Everything’s about the hustle and bustle; you don’t really care about anything. Here in Texas, people care. Everybody says ‘Hi’ and it kinda rubbed off on me. You have to care about people.”

From the good food to the sweet deals to the community outreach, it's safe to assume the sky is the limit for this Brickhouse.

Brickhouse Burgers and Shakes, 9090 Skillman St. (Lake Highlands)