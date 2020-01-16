Here’s Why Trompo Needs to Be in Your Brunch Rotation

Trompo is still around. Plenty has been written about Luis Olvera moving his taco spot to Oak Cliff, but it’s still hard for people to make their way there. The former ChildCareGroup location is now split into small business operations, and you have to know where you’re going to get to one.

But figure it out, because you need to go to Trompo for brunch.

And it’s only served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, so there’s no time to ask for directions.

EXPAND Ah, there it is. Taylor Adams

You’ll find it by the colorful mural on one side. You’ll see a window that looks like they’ll serve you from there — this is also where you’ll see the menu. Keep going, turn left to two windowless doors and enter.

Taylor Adams

Here is where you can order your brunch. It’s $12 flat for pozole and various guisos. The standbys are picadillo, papas con chorizo and refried beans. Last weekend, Trompo also had bistek con papa en salsa verde and asado de puerco.

Starting with the pozole rojo is a good choice: Just get a small bowl with all the toppings (save room for the guisos) and curl up in a seat to consume this comfort food. The meat’s tender and flavorful; you could make a meal out of this bowl, if you wanted to.

But don’t, because you’ll want all the potatoes and chorizo you can get.

I’m not one to love buffet lines. I avoid them. But suspecting that this food would be good and seeing it all in these perfect casuelas had me jump in line.

EXPAND As Harry Belafonte says, jump in the line (para guisos, anyway). Taylor Adams

Fresh tortillas are there for the taking. Then you go down the options of guisos (stews). The picadillo is fine, the steak and potatoes are wonderfully seasoned, and the pork was good enough to be a regular on the rotating menu. The chorizo and potatoes were perfectly greasy and savory, and the refried beans are smooth and what all beans across town should be.

More heat would be good on any of this (though it’s surely approachable for more people the way it is). Red and green salsa’s available — and better yet, you can ask for some habanero salsa if you really want to go for it.

EXPAND Pozole Taylor Adams

The best part of this brunch may be that there were no eggs. Don’t get me wrong, if Olvera starts serving encamisados, I’ll be more than happy to get one. But a fresh break from eggs when you’re brunching weekly is greatly appreciated.

(By the way, the address is on West 10th Street, where you’ll find parking. Walk to North Bishop Avenue, follow the signs you’ll see ahead, then hang a left to find this brunch.)

Trompo, 407 W. 10th St., Suite 140 (North Oak Cliff). Brunch served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.