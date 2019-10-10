Find a Deal on the Strip Throughout the Week at Cedar Springs Tap House

One of the most underrated gems in the gayborhood is a quirky sports bar, where every guest who walks through the door is treated like family.

Sure, Cedar Springs Tap House may not have a dance floor or dancer poles, but it’s still a staple on The Strip. While a night out at the bars may burn a hole in one’s wallet, Cedar Springs Tap House offers some of the best deals in the neighborhood. On any given day, Tap House guests are in for deals, thrills and spills (of gossip, that is.)

On Saturdays and Sundays, guests of Tap House can enjoy the bar’s signature hangover brunch. For $12.99, guests can get the Tap House breakfast platter, which contains two eggs your way, two sausage patties, bacon, pancakes and a choice of hash browns or breakfast potatoes. Wash these down with a carafe of mimosas ($9.99) or a bloody mary ($3).

Weekdays during lunch, guests can get a burger, fries and a choice of a beer for only $6.50. Fish, chips and beer are also available for the same price. That’s a seriously inexpensive meal.

On Tuesdays, Tap House offers $2 chicken, beef or pork tacos, as well as $4 Dos Equis. Guests can nibble and sip on these while playing Geeks Who Drink trivia, which takes place every Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Wednesdays are steak days, when guests can get a rib-eye or sirloin steak and loaded baked potato for only $13.99. Pair this plate with a bottle of wine or Champagne, both of which you can buy at 50% off on Wednesdays.

On two-fer Thursday, guests can enjoy two burgers for the price of one, as well as $5 Deep Eddy cocktails.

While Tap House’s happy hour offers wells, domestics and wines for only $3.50 on weeknights from 3 to 7 p.m., guests have double the time to partake in happy hour on Fridays. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tap House offers $2 off appetizers, $1 off domestics, $2.25 off Smirnoff vodka blends and $1 off well cocktails.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays, guests can enjoy $2.50 wells, wines and domestics, as well as a plate of fish, chips and hush puppies for only $10.99. With specials like these, it’s no wonder why they call it their happiest hour!

In addition to unbeatable deals, Tap House is known for hosting fabulous drag shows, karaoke nights and poker contests. While it may be one of the smaller venues on the strip (compared with Station 4 or The Round Up), the deals make Tap House a place worth frequenting.

Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 100 (Oak Lawn).