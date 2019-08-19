Uptown, of All Places, Has a Reasonably Priced Brunch

The summer brunch series through Seasoned by Spiffy Catering provides a quaint space for the meal that's so frequently a huge dining room full of people.

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

By the time the weekend hits, the one thing on so many people's minds is brunch. And these days there are not only a great deal of cuisines to choose from, but places, too.

However, no matter where you go and how good the food is, the price has to be just right. Frequently, it's hard to get out of brunch for two people at less than $60 after tip. That’s something BJ Burton, owner of Seasoned by Spiffy Catering, wants to change with his summer brunch series.

Burton, a native of Sherman, Texas, created Seasoned by Spiffy in 2017. And although the accountant by day is navigating the corporate world, he seemed destined to turn back to food.

“I was always around food growing up,” Burton says, referring to time spent in the kitchen.

After two years of business, Burton’s main goal is to continue building up his catering/personal chef brand and eventually to get a food truck.

In the meantime, he’s connecting people with his food by hosting a summer brunch series.

“Here in Dallas, people live for brunch, especially in the summer,” Burton says. “I wanted to put my creative twist on the menu so people can try my food without booking a full service event.”

The loaded chicken biscuit by Seasoned by Spiffy BJ Burton

The Summer Brunch Series: Part III will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Little House on Routh, 2310 Routh St. in Uptown.

The menu, which has rotated all summer long, includes the choice of the brunch bowl — collard greens with smoked turkey, roasted sweet potatoes, eggs and a choice of brisket or chicken ($15) — or the loaded chicken biscuit — a buttermilk biscuit loaded with fried chicken, creamy jalapeño gravy, egg and housemade honey hot sauce ($12). But it doesn’t stop there.

“It’s the finale, so we wanted to do something different,” Burton says. “We’re partnering with Katy Trail Vodka for seasonal cocktails and mimosas, which come complimentary with the meal.”

The Summer Brunch Series allows patrons to grab-and-go or sit and socialize. There are no presale orders/tickets. You can pay cash or card at the door.

Seasoned by Spiffy Catering, 903-267-9446