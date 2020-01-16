Try the Cheap Eats and Drinks at the Moth’s New Happy Hour

You might be hard-pressed to find inexpensive food and cocktail options in the Design District. At most bars and restaurants, nearly every cocktail will cost you double-digit prices.

But at Meddlesome Moth, there’s a new happy hour, where Design District bar hoppers can eat, drink and be merry in style, without worrying about breaking the bank.

Located behind Ascension Coffee, Meddlesome Moth boasts a full bar with food, 40 draft beers, two live ales and 85 bottles. They take pride in not offering major-brand beers, noting that if it’s in a commercial, they probably don’t serve it.

The Moth’s social hour takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays, when guests can enjoy $4 select draft beers, $6 featured wines and $8 craft cocktails.

Some of these craft cocktails include the meddlesome margarita and the noble bird. The noble bird is a fruity, tangy cocktail with spicy elements, vodka, elderflower liqueur, cucumber, lime, simple syrup and sparkling wine.

The food options at the Moth are more creative than you can find elsewhere. The grass-fed steak sticks ($12) are bursting with flavor from a sesame sauce. They come atop a bed of sweet, juicy kimchi.

If you try nothing else, you must try the chicken skin chips ($6). As its name suggests, the chicken skin chips are a plate of fried pieces of skin from chicken (not unlike pork rinds).

While you might feel your arteries tightening just reading this, these chips are a delight, one that you cannot find elsewhere. They are spicy, crispy and coated in a sauce so hot it feels nearly infernal.

While some of the cocktails may be slightly more pricey than those of other bars, Meddlesome Moth is still one of the more frugal options in the Design District. If anything, the bites alone make the Moth worth the visit.

Meddlesome Moth, 1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Design District)