Monica’s Mex-Tex Offers Seriously Cheap Margs with Reasonable Eats

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

Cooling off during a hot, sticky summer is top priority for most — if not all — Texans.

Some stay in, some take a dip, but finding a cool spot for a cool drink is the type of refuge that’s unmatched. And every first Wednesday of the month, Monica’s Mex-Tex Cantina is serving refreshing margaritas for 50 cents. Dassit!

Sure, The Cedars spot has been labeled as unlucky by some, based on the track record of businesses that have come and gone, but that’s probably the worst thing you can say about them. Not only is Monica’s offering cheap-AF cocktails, but they also have above-decent bites for less than 10 bucks.

Let’s talk drinks first. The 50-cent deal every first Wednesday is only during dinner hours from 5 to 10 p.m. and includes both on-the-rocks and frozen margaritas. The catch? You have to order an entree, and you get cut off at two 50-cent drinks per person. But when they’re quality — and regularly $5 — you can’t beat that.

EXPAND A full meal less than $10? Thank you. Dalila Thomas

Some of the food items on the cheaper side include the guacamole ($8.50), which could be seen as steep, but the amount is perfect for sharing. Dishes such as the chicken enchiladas ($8.99), served with Monica’s slaw, rice and pinto beans, are a safe and filling choice for lunch or dinner. Other favorites you can find under $10 include the grilled fish tacos ($9.99), the Moni cheese nachos ($7.99) and the keto salad bowl ($9.99).

Monica’s Mex-Tex Cantina, 1326 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)