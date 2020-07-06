Good to Go: The Simple Burger-and-Fry Combo We All Need in Our Neighborhoods

The simple burger-and-fry combo, which is especially good in the summer, even as takeout.

Good to Go is a column in which our food writers explore Dallas' restaurant scene through takeout orders, delivery boxes and reheated leftovers.

At one cute little diner, guests can enjoy burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs and milkshakes, all at an affordable price.

Granted, Hunky’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers has closed much of the inside seating to maintain social distancing and abide by capacity limits, but you can still get hearty diner food with 1950s aesthetics (minus the racism and homophobia).

If you show up to Hunky’s not wearing a mask, you will be immediately turned away. But, if you’re still not willing to put one on, you can order Hunky’s to be delivered to your home via Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and PostMates.

EXPAND The wall menu at Hunky's original spot Nick Rallo

Both the Hunky’s location on Cedar Springs and in the Bishop Arts District are operating on a limited schedule. While you can sit inside if you want to beat the Texas heat, most of the seating is on the patio. You can also place an order to go to pick up and take home.

Both locations are within walking distance of several communities. The takeout packaging is simple: The burgers are wrapped in parchment paper, as well as the fries. About two sandwiches and two orders of fries can fit in each brown paper bag, allowing for eco-efficiency.

If you’re only a 15-minute ride away, or in our case, a 15-minute walk, you’ll find that the burger stays warm and intact for the duration of the trip, without getting too greasy and soggy. The fries also remain thick, crispy and filled with fluffy, pillowy potato goodness. The burger is thick, juicy and can be slathered with barbecue sauce, should you wish.

It’s a simple meal, but sometimes that’s all we want out of a burger-and-fries combo, right?

Hunky’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers, 3940 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn) and 321 N. Bishop Ave. (Bishop Arts District). Open for takeout, delivery and limited dine-in 11 a.m to 9 p.m. daily.