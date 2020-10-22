More Canned Cocktails Hit Shelves

If convenience is the most important part of your cocktail experience, these may be for you.

With some of our favorite watering holes closed or simply not feeling all that safe these days, more of us are drinking at home.

There are countless options for getting cocktails to go — next time you order from your favorite restaurant, be sure to see what they’re mixing, as every dollar to them helps — and some of us are getting better at mixing our own drinks. (This writer opts for simply following this balanced margarita recipe, by the way.)

But more options are coming to us via the grocery store in cans, and the latest is by RancH20. The release insists this drink, pronounced “Ranch Two Oh,” offers a great tasting cocktail with a “bold kick” of spirits. We’re pleased to read “this is not another hard seltzer.” (We already tried Topo Chico’s, and we’ll skip it going forward.)

The brand is rolling out four cocktails: ranch water, classic margarita, vodka soda with a hint of cranberry and gin fizz with a hint of lime. Each can is 150 calories and 7% ABV (except the margarita, which is 6.5%).

Dallas native Amelia Lettieri Justin Clemons

Dallas native Amelia Lettieri is the one behind these cocktails.

“Consumers today want convenience, shareability, and portability, and we’re committed to making RancH2O as big as Texas,” she said in a release.

Many of us will stick to making our own or letting someone behind a bar prepare a cocktail. But there are plenty who prefer the ease of popping open a can after the workday — if that’s you, this one’s for you.

The four-packs of 12-ounce cans are sold (for a suggested retail price) at $13.99. Most liquor stores across the state are set to have them, as are online retailers such as Drizly and Minibar.