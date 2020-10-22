 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Drinking |

More Canned Cocktails Hit Shelves

Taylor Adams | October 22, 2020 | 4:00am
If convenience is the most important part of your cocktail experience, these may be for you.EXPAND
If convenience is the most important part of your cocktail experience, these may be for you.
Brooke Williamson
AA

With some of our favorite watering holes closed or simply not feeling all that safe these days, more of us are drinking at home.

There are countless options for getting cocktails to go — next time you order from your favorite restaurant, be sure to see what they’re mixing, as every dollar to them helps — and some of us are getting better at mixing our own drinks. (This writer opts for simply following this balanced margarita recipe, by the way.)

But more options are coming to us via the grocery store in cans, and the latest is by RancH20. The release insists this drink, pronounced “Ranch Two Oh,” offers a great tasting cocktail with a “bold kick” of spirits. We’re pleased to read “this is not another hard seltzer.” (We already tried Topo Chico’s, and we’ll skip it going forward.)

The brand is rolling out four cocktails: ranch water, classic margarita, vodka soda with a hint of cranberry and gin fizz with a hint of lime. Each can is 150 calories and 7% ABV (except the margarita, which is 6.5%).

Dallas native Amelia Lettieri is the one behind these cocktails.

“Consumers today want convenience, shareability, and portability, and we’re committed to making RancH2O as big as Texas,” she said in a release.

Many of us will stick to making our own or letting someone behind a bar prepare a cocktail. But there are plenty who prefer the ease of popping open a can after the workday — if that’s you, this one’s for you.

The four-packs of 12-ounce cans are sold (for a suggested retail price) at $13.99. Most liquor stores across the state are set to have them, as are online retailers such as Drizly and Minibar.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.