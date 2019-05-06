Carrollton’s Munchiez Gives Inexpensive Burgers a Koreatown Twist

A classic slider on the left and on the right, Munchiez' Korean Army Burger, topped with Korean slaw, ham, egg, American cheese and grape jam.

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

When you think of dining out in Carrollton, the first thing that like comes to mind is the Korean food scene. But Munchiez — a 7-month-old family-run spot — is slowly making the North Texas suburb a burger destination, and an affordable one at that.

When brothers John and Tim Kim got fed up with their former positions in the restaurant and hotel industry, they came together to open up a Carrollton burger joint across the parking lot from H-Mart.

“We had a lot of different things in mind, but we chose burgers because it was something we liked,” John Kim says. “And it was something we were good at as well.”

EXPAND Oh, and did we mention Munchiez serves wings? Dalila Thomas

Case in point: the Munchiez Burger ($8), which is your standard cheeseburger, LTO, but with kimchi aioli. Try it with the lunch special (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday) to get the burger, fries and a canned soda ($8.50). For the indecisive, Munchiez sells burger sliders that allow curious customer to mix and match options. One fan favorite is the Korean Army Burger ($9.50 regular, $4.75 mini), which comes topped with Korean slaw, ham, egg, American cheese and grape jam. The buns for the minis are also made in-house.

If burgers aren’t your thing, Munchiez also offers wings. And if you’re feeling adventurous, give the fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich a try.

Munchiez, 2625 Old Denton Road, Carrollton