Take Thanksgiving To-Go: These Dallas Restaurants Have Your Back This Holiday

Ah, Thanksgiving. That time when we all come around a table and visit with people we might see every week or just once a year, right around this time.

While some may worry about conversations of politics or religion bringing down the vibe, others focus on the food. So if you’d rather focus your efforts on steering the conversations to happy places, you can always have someone else do the cooking — and there are plenty of places in town for that.

Here are some places in Dallas where you can order your entire meal or just a few parts to complement your homemade one:

18th and Vine BBQ

This Kansas City-style barbecue spot is taking orders for smoked turkey, whole brisket and ribs, as well as salad, mashed potatoes, jalapeño-cheese grits, vegetables, beans, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce.

Order: Prices vary per person or by the pound. Place an order by Nov. 24 by calling 214-240-6020 or emailing gina@18thandvinebbq.com; pick up your order the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 27). 18thandvinebbq.com

Al Biernat’s

Go fancy and have a traditional Thanksgiving feast with turkey, side dishes and pies from Al Biernat’s.

Order: Order by Nov. 27 by calling the Oak Lawn location at 214-209-2201 or the north location at 972-239-3400 or by visiting albiernats.com.

EXPAND Sides from Bullion for Thanksgiving Bullion

Bullion

Downtown’s Bullion is catering pies and sides for Thanksgiving, a nice complement if you’re cooking the rest yourself. Black truffle gravy, stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes and Parker House rolls are available by the quart, among other sides. And traditional pumpkin or pecan pies can finish your meal.

Order: They’re only taking orders until Nov. 18, so hurry and order by calling 972-698-4250 or emailing info@bullionrestaurant.com.

EXPAND Sweet potatoes from Eatzi's Bread and Butter PR

Eatzi’s Market and Bakery

Dallas’ go-to for to-go will have a special menu with classics such as oven-roasted turkey breast, orange-bourbon-vanilla-glazed ham and a whole lot of sides, including their great macaroni and cheese.

Order: Order online by Nov. 26; pickup begins Nov. 21. eatzis.com

Fairmont Dallas

Take home a meal for four to eight people prepared by the hotel’s executive chef, James Phillips. Meals have an entree, sides and two desserts. If you get this “turkey to go” meal, you can also get 15% off a reservation for their Christmas brunch.

Order: Order by noon Nov. 23 by calling 214-720-5330 or emailing lisa.moore2@fairmont.com.

Get a Thanksgiving feast from this Fort Worth barbecue spot. Heim BBQ

Heim Barbecue

OK, this is in Fort Worth, but it’s really good. They’ll have “Heims’Giving” catering packages with all the trimmings: smoked turkey, pecan pie, etc.

Order: Get more information and order by emailing catering@heimbbq.com. heimbbq.com



Ida Claire

Ida Claire is offering three flavors of house-made, 9-inch pies for the holidays: pumpkin, pecan or cranberry-Key lime pie.

Order: $35 each, order at least 24 hours in advance by calling 214-377-8227. ida-claire.com

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s is doing carryout with packages that serve approximately five people.

Order: Order by Nov. 25 online; pick up the day before Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving Day.

EXPAND Avocado-chocolate cake Mexican Sugar

Mexican Sugar

Get an avocado-chocolate cake that’s made with ancho-spiced chocolate and cinnamon meringue, chocolate-avocado mousse and ganache.

Order: $60 for a half sheet (serves 16-20), order at least 72 in advance by calling 972-943-0984. mexicansugarcocina.com

Pecan Lodge

Go extra savory with smoked meats from Pecan Lodge. Choose from turkey, smoked ham with apricot-molasses glaze, beef tenderloin, whole brisket, ribs or sausage, then complete the meal with sides and peach cobbler for dessert (or one of their other holiday-inspired sides and desserts).

Order: Price depends on selection. Order by 5 p.m. Nov. 22 online or by emailing catering@pecanlodge.com; pick up between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

EXPAND Rosé cheesecake from Sixty Vines Kathy Tran

Sixty Vines

Rosé cheesecake is a swanky way to end a holiday meal, made with Vine Huggers rosé and a graham cracker crust.

Order: $55 for a whole cheesecake, ordering at least 48 hours in advance by calling 214-814-8463 for the Uptown location or 469-620-8463 for the Plano location. sixtyvines.com

Ten50 BBQ

This Richardson spot has a menu of family-style smoked meats, sides and desserts.

Order: Pre-order is available through Tuesday, Dec. 31, for all the upcoming holidays; just allow 48 hours’ notice. Order by calling 1-855-1050 or emailing catering@ten50bbq.com. ten50bbq.com

TJ’s Seafood Market

Opt for seafood this Thanksgiving at either the Preston-Royal or Oak Lawn Avenue locations of TJ’s. They have seafood platters, appetizers, ready-to-eat seafood, caviar jars, lobsters, beef tenderloin, sides and holiday desserts. The Preston-Royal spot has some more options, including citrus-glazed ham, turkey breast, macaroni and cheese with fried shallots, Sriracha-honey Brussels sprouts and more.

Order: Prices vary per person or by the pound. Place your order by Nov. 22 by emailing order@tjsseafood.com; and pick it up the day before Thanksgiving. tjsseafood.com

Two Sisters Catering

Get the “Thanksgiving feast in a box” and feed eight to 10 adults. You’ll get roasted turkey breast or braised short ribs with many sides such as sweet potatoes and green bean casserole and pumpkin or chocolate-pecan pie.

Order: $325 for turkey, $365 for short ribs, order by calling 214-821-4343; pick up 11 a.m.-3 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving. twosisterscatering.com

Whiskey Cake

Get a 9x11-inch whiskey cake dessert made with bourbon anglaise, toffee sauce, spiced pecans and whipped cream.

Order: $59 each, ordered at least 48 hours in advance by calling 972-993-2253 for the Plano location or 469-941-2253 for the Las Colinas location. whiskeycake.com