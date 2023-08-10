 Catrina Grill Gets a Hail Mary from TikTok and We Should All be Thankful | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

Saved From the Brink by a Viral TikTok Post, Catrina Grill Is Getting the Shine It Deserves

From cheesy brisket birra, to chicken mole poblano, Catrina Grill should be on your short list of places to try.
August 10, 2023
The taco birria: a couple of tortillas melded together by cheese, topped by more cheese and then loaded with brisket.
The taco birria: a couple of tortillas melded together by cheese, topped by more cheese and then loaded with brisket. Nick Reynolds
Share this:
Serving great food alone guarantees nothing in the restaurant business. The number of deserving kitchens that eventually wither away and fall victim to the cutthroat nature of the restaurant world is endless. Many of them exist in the shadows of any number of forgettable national chain establishments.

Catrina Grill was headed down that road. Things were so dire that owner Luis Ramirez reportedly struggled to meet employee payroll at his two Catrina Grill locations.

The food was excellent. Ramirez had that part of the formula down. Now he just needed a little jolt of genius marketing. That’s when Ramirez’s daughter Katia stepped in and delivered a perfectly timed Hail Mary pass with the game clock expiring.

Katia posted a video on TikTok making a case for why you should go to Catrina Grill. The plea worked. The video went viral. The next day, both locations sold out their respective menus before closing, and the increase in sales since has been meteoric. After hearing about this comeback story, we had to check them out for ourselves.
click to enlarge
Catrina Grill has locations in Dallas and Lewisville.
Nick Reynolds
Everything (and we mean everything) at Catrina Grill is made fresh daily and in-house, including the tortillas. We did a little scouting before heading over, and a couple of dishes stood out.

The taco birria ($10.99) was repeatedly mentioned in customer reviews. Two intensely orange-hued, cheesy tacos folded over tender brisket with just enough onion and cilantro are served with beef consommé as a dipper. Each taco comes with two tortillas — one holds the main ingredients while the other doubles around the first tortilla with a layer of melted cheese marrying the two. This is finished with another layer of crusted cheese on the outer surface of the second tortilla. Did you get all that? It doesn’t matter if you did or didn’t; the result is the same: cheesy brisket taco bliss.

Chicken is also a big deal at Catrina Grill. It may even be the main attraction. Expectations weren’t just met — they were blown away. Like the brisket before it, the chicken mole poblano was absurdly tender. Sides of rice, salad and tortillas accompany a mole sauce-smothered thigh and drumstick. Make a chicken mole taco if you’d like, or eat the chicken as is, like we did. And at $10.99, the dish is a steal.
click to enlarge
Wonderfully juicy bird smothered in a divine mole sauce.
Nick Reynolds
Our orders came with both red and green salsa. Take the shrewd advice from @blondeswhoeat (who visited Catrina Grill recently) and stock up on the green avocado salsa, which is amazing.

For dessert, go for a slice of choco-flan ($4.99): smooth, creamy flan atop a layer of chocolate cake. And if you like churros (how can you not?), Catrina Grill’s are made fresh to order and boast a heavenly interior of dulce de leche.

click to enlarge
A layer of flan on top of a layer of chocolate cake.
Nick Reynolds
We hear Catrina Grill has killer breakfast tacos too. Catrina Grill has two locations: one in Dallas (3250 N. Buckner Blvd.) and another in Lewisville (383 Huffines Blvd.).

Thanks to a viral TikTok post, they’re finally receiving some well-deserved recognition. But the story arc of Catrina Grill remains to be seen. We hope they stick around for a very long time.

Catrina Grill, 3250 N. Buckner Blvd. Daily, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Dallas Restaurant Warns People They Won't Be Served if They Smell Like Marijuana

Food & Drink News

Dallas Restaurant Warns People They Won't Be Served if They Smell Like Marijuana

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
The Grapevine Bar Is Moving; Farewell Party and Mini-Estate Sale Planned

Openings and Closings

The Grapevine Bar Is Moving; Farewell Party and Mini-Estate Sale Planned

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Let's Get Fried! Top 10 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

State Fair of Texas

Let's Get Fried! Top 10 Big Tex Choice Awards Announced

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Over-the-top Ice Creams, Drinks and Paletas at This New Arlington "LMP" Ice Cream Shop

First Look

Over-the-top Ice Creams, Drinks and Paletas at This New Arlington "LMP" Ice Cream Shop

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation