Celebrate National Margarita Day With a Little Extra Spice at José

We all love a good margarita, don't we? Of course. But we all love a fun, new take on a margarita even more, no? So when I came across José's La Malinche on my last visit, I was excited to try the spicy margarita.

With the help of serrano peppers and white pepper syrup, this cocktail is a delightfully spicy margarita that will warm your mouth only to cool it down with a hint of cucumber. It takes the phrase "cool as a cucumber" literally. Oh, and the smooth El Tesoro Blanco tequila makes it kind of perfect.

Visit José this Saturday, Feb. 22, and order one in honor of National Margarita Day!

La Malinche ($14): El Tesoro Blanco, cucumber, serrano pepper, white pepper syrup, lime



José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane, jose.mx