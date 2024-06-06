 Celebrate Pride Month in Dallas with these Food and Drink Specials | Dallas Observer
Taste the Rainbow: Food and Drink Specials To Celebrate Pride Month in Dallas

Put on your rainbow-colored sunglasses. It's Pride Month.
June 6, 2024
The Salty is bringing a double rainbow to Dallas this Pride Month.
Dallas, it's time to paint the town rainbow with this roster of specials for Pride Month. Grab your glitter, loosen your belts and dive into these food and drink specials that’ll have you feeling proud all month long.

Punch Bowl Social

2600 Main St.

Punch Bowl Social is collaborating with Chambord to create a Pride Punch made with the famed black raspberry liqueur from France's Loire Valley, along with prosecco and a selection of fresh juices. Texas-based graphic designer and illustrator Claire Morales has joined forces with PBS to create a Pride tote and special stickers for all guests. With any purchase, you can choose a tote or sticker while supplies last.

Virgin Hotel

1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.

It wouldn't be a proper Pride Month without the drag brunches hosted by the Virgin Hotel. Prepare for your wig to be snatched at the Daddy Issues Drag Brunch, Strut Dallas Pride and Pride! Sunday Drag Brunch happening throughout the month. Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop will have drink specials all Pride Month long.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

3680 The Star Blvd., No. 1300, Frisco

This premier sports restaurant is serving up Rainbow Roads all Pride Month long. No, not like Mario Kart. The vibrant new addition to the drink menu is made with New Amsterdam Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and orange juice, topped with rainbow candy.

Velvet Taco

All locations

WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) is happening at Velvet Taco this month? Tye-dye tacos. The Pride Brunch Burger Taco will be served all month long and is stuffed with ingredients inspired by each letter of LGBTQ: Lemon chile aioli, Green onion, Bacon, Tater tots, Queso blanco, medium egg and candied pepitas all on a rainbow waffle tortilla. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lambda Legal, an organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Salty

2049 N. Pearl St. & 414 W. Davis St.

Grab the first-ever pride latte and two doughnut specials from The Salty, June 17–23. The Funfetti disco glitter doughnut is made with a 24-hour brioche filled with sugar cookie custard and topped with vanilla bean glaze, homemade rainbow cookies, rainbow sprinkles and edible disco glitter. The Salty is also offering rainbow doughnut holes and a latte with Blue Majik, vanilla bean syrup and espresso.

Luckys Cafe

3531 Oak Lawn Ave.

The mixologists at Luckys have crafted the "Pride Rita" to accompany this month's festivities. It's $12.75 and is made with El Jimador Blanco tequila blended with Chambord, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. During the month, Lucky's will sell T-shirts with its classic logo and "proud year 'round" on the back for $20.
click to enlarge Rainbow Pride month straws
Your boba tea run just got more colorful.
Jayna Kropas

Gong Cha

All locations

All month long, Gong Cha is celebrating Pride Month with exclusive, reusable bubble tea straws decorated with the inclusive rainbow design. They became available June 1 and will sell for $2 until supplies last. Five percent of proceeds from each straw will go toward The Trevor Project, a leading organization for crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LQBTQ+ youth. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
