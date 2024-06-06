Taste the Rainbow: Food and Drink Specials To Celebrate Pride Month in Dallas

Punch Bowl Social2600 Main St.
Punch Bowl Social is collaborating with Chambord to create a Pride Punch made with the famed black raspberry liqueur from France's Loire Valley, along with prosecco and a selection of fresh juices. Texas-based graphic designer and illustrator Claire Morales has joined forces with PBS to create a Pride tote and special stickers for all guests. With any purchase, you can choose a tote or sticker while supplies last.
Virgin Hotel1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
It wouldn't be a proper Pride Month without the drag brunches hosted by the Virgin Hotel. Prepare for your wig to be snatched at the Daddy Issues Drag Brunch, Strut Dallas Pride and Pride! Sunday Drag Brunch happening throughout the month. Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop will have drink specials all Pride Month long.
City Works Eatery & Pour House3680 The Star Blvd., No. 1300, Frisco
This premier sports restaurant is serving up Rainbow Roads all Pride Month long. No, not like Mario Kart. The vibrant new addition to the drink menu is made with New Amsterdam Vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and orange juice, topped with rainbow candy.
Velvet TacoAll locations
WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) is happening at Velvet Taco this month? Tye-dye tacos. The Pride Brunch Burger Taco will be served all month long and is stuffed with ingredients inspired by each letter of LGBTQ: Lemon chile aioli, Green onion, Bacon, Tater tots, Queso blanco, medium egg and candied pepitas all on a rainbow waffle tortilla. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Lambda Legal, an organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Salty2049 N. Pearl St. & 414 W. Davis St.
Grab the first-ever pride latte and two doughnut specials from The Salty, June 17–23. The Funfetti disco glitter doughnut is made with a 24-hour brioche filled with sugar cookie custard and topped with vanilla bean glaze, homemade rainbow cookies, rainbow sprinkles and edible disco glitter. The Salty is also offering rainbow doughnut holes and a latte with Blue Majik, vanilla bean syrup and espresso.
Luckys Cafe3531 Oak Lawn Ave.
The mixologists at Luckys have crafted the "Pride Rita" to accompany this month's festivities. It's $12.75 and is made with El Jimador Blanco tequila blended with Chambord, fresh lime juice and agave nectar. During the month, Lucky's will sell T-shirts with its classic logo and "proud year 'round" on the back for $20.
Gong ChaAll locations
All month long, Gong Cha is celebrating Pride Month with exclusive, reusable bubble tea straws decorated with the inclusive rainbow design. They became available June 1 and will sell for $2 until supplies last. Five percent of proceeds from each straw will go toward The Trevor Project, a leading organization for crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LQBTQ+ youth.