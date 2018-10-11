 


Graham Dodds, photographed at a Promise of Peace dinner at The Statler in June 2018
Alison McLean

Graham Dodds Is Out at The Statler

Beth Rankin | October 11, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Chef Graham Dodds is out as culinary director at The Statler, where he had overseen the launch of several new restaurants, as CraveDFW originally reported. Dodds went to The Statler last year after shuttering his restaurant Wayward Sons.

“Graham Dodds was an integral part of our opening team, and we are incredibly grateful to him for leading the culinary helm of our six concepts at The Statler over the past year," Chris Zielke, who works for Epic Food & Beverage, which runs the hotel's restaurants, said in an email statement. "That said, while we have decided to part ways, we continue to be his fans and wish him nothing but the best.”

There's no word yet on where Dodds is headed or who will take over Epic's concepts at the Statler. 

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

