Graham Dodds Is Out at The Statler

Chef Graham Dodds is out as culinary director at The Statler, where he had overseen the launch of several new restaurants, as CraveDFW originally reported. Dodds went to The Statler last year after shuttering his restaurant Wayward Sons.

“Graham Dodds was an integral part of our opening team, and we are incredibly grateful to him for leading the culinary helm of our six concepts at The Statler over the past year," Chris Zielke, who works for Epic Food & Beverage, which runs the hotel's restaurants, said in an email statement. "That said, while we have decided to part ways, we continue to be his fans and wish him nothing but the best.”