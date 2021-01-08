Chef José Andrés to Deliver Keynote for Annual (Virtual) Soup’s On Event

Chef José Andrés will speak at this year's Soup's On event for The Stewpot.

The Stewpot Alliance’s Soup’s On Luncheon and Art Sale returns for its 13th year, this time virtually, with award-winning chef José Andrés on Feb. 25.

The annual event benefits The Stewpot, which is in its 46th year serving homeless people.

Former journalist Robert Wilonsky, now communications director for Heritage Auctions, will join Andrés for a conversation about the chef’s worldwide efforts to help provide food to people in the wake of catastrophe.

Andrés has received the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Chef and Humanitarian of the Year awards. An advocate of food and hunger issues, Andrés formed World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit specializing in delivering food relief in the wake of natural and humanitarian disasters, in 2010.

Since serving nearly 4 million meals to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, World Central Kitchen has responded to dozens of disasters worldwide and distributed tens of millions of meals. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has partnered with restaurants, small farms and community leaders around the country to combat food insecurity.

As usual, there will be pieces of art by artists at The Stewpot — the sale will just be online along with the virtual luncheon.

A single ticket is $250, which includes a gift box (sponsorship opportunities are available). There’s also a view-only option for $35.